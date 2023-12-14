98 Degrees Reveals New Album With Pre-order Exclusively on TalkShopLive

Leading Live Commerce Platform to Reveal New Album Title and Cover Art During Livestream

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary boy band 98 Degrees has partnered exclusively with TalkShopLive , the leading live commerce platform, to announce the pre-order of their highly anticipated new album. The album, featuring five re-recorded Greatest Hits and five brand new tracks, includes the ballad and first single, "Got U," and marks the group's first new music release in several years. Fans can now purchase signed copies of the vinyl version of the album in an exclusive orange crush color on TalkShopLive. CDs are also available. Watch and shop here: https://talkshop.live/watch/8HX7b4n-WR1T

During the livestream from Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, December 14th at 9:00 PM EST, TalkShopLive's Madison Brodsky , along with Nick Lachey , Jeff Timmons , Drew Lachey , and Justin Jeffre , will discuss exclusive details about the record and reveal the album's title, artwork, and share information on how fans can access additional content. Viewers can also submit questions in the chat for the group to answer live.

98 Degrees (Nick Lachey, Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons) share, "We are thrilled and excited to team up with the game-changing e-commerce platform TalkshopLive to announce and make available our first studio album release in several years. TalkshopLive will give us the chance to interact and communicate with our fans in real-time to discuss our upcoming projects and new music, something 98 Degrees has always been very fond of doing, and this revolutionary platform is enabling us to do that in a unique and exclusive way."

Now managed by Johnny Wright of Wright Entertainment Group , the group's single "The First Noel" is currently in the Top 20 on the Holiday Charts. 98 Degrees recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a successful sold-out tour this past fall. They have partnered with a new music company, SONGZbank , to re-record and release their greatest hits and new music in April 2024.

December 14 at 9:00 PM EST: 98 Degrees

Join 98 Degrees live from Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas as they talk about their new single "Got U," and how fans can pre-order a copy of their upcoming album, shipping in April 2024. Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre and Drew Lachey will also answer your questions and chat with fans LIVE!

About 98 Degrees

98 Degrees is an internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum, multi-award winning, and nominated vocal group comprised of brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre. The group has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide with 4 Top 5 Billboard charting radio singles, including mega-hits such as "The Hardest Thing," "I Do, Cherish You," "Because of You," and the number one hit single featuring Mariah Carey called, "Thank God I Found You." 98 Degrees' albums have reached gold or platinum status in more than 60 countries worldwide. Their first Christmas album, "98 Degrees This Christmas," has sold over two million copies and is widely recognized as one of the most successful holiday albums ever. For more information, please visit www.98degrees.com . Follow 98 Degrees on Instagram, Facebook , and X .

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive is the leading livestreaming, social selling online network, recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies. With TalkShopLive, shopping has never been more interactive and entertaining. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details while chatting with viewers in real-time. Customers can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows.

An incredible lineup of stars, brands, creators, retailers, syndicated TV shows and publishers have launched their own TalkShopLive channels including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, The Jonas Brothers, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Scottie Pippen, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Meredith Duxbury, Barbara Camila, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Kiyoko, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect and many more. Follow us on social at Instagram , X , Facebook , Linkedin .

