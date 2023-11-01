TalkShopLive® to Power Best Buy's Holiday Livestream Shopping Series

Leading live commerce platform partners with the retailer to highlight products and showcase virtual sales experts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading live commerce platform TalkShopLive announced today that it will power a series of live shopping shows for Best Buy just in time for the holidays. The three-part holiday shopping series kicks off tonight with a live show highlighting the best beauty and wellness tech products, live from the Best Buy Studios. The livestream events will broadcast on Best Buy's TalkShopLive channel and will be hosted by Best Buy's Virtual Sales Experts who help customers every day through video, audio, and chat.

Courtesy of TalkShopLive®

Each show will feature tech from some of Best Buy's newest categories like beauty and wellness, e-transportation, outdoor living, pet tech and even a few not-so-techy things like LEGO and more. Additionally, during each show, viewers will see some limited-time deals and one lucky viewer will have a chance to win a $200 Best Buy gift card to make their holiday shopping even easier.

"Electronics are one of TalkShopLive's fastest-growing verticals and we are thrilled to partner with Best Buy for a series of live shopping shows this holiday season," said TalkShopLive CEO and Co-Founder Bryan Moore. "When it comes to electronics and tech gadgets, customers want to see products in action, ask questions in real time, and get great deals and Best Buy is doing ALL of this. With Best Buy's exceptional assortment of technology, their incredible Virtual Sales Experts, and TalkShopLive's friction-free live shopping technology, we are excited to offer a unique experience that blends both expertise and entertainment to provide customers with the best holiday shopping experience - and all from the comforts of their own homes."

"This is the time of year we get to help shoppers create magical moments and stand out with the perfect gift, and we're excited to bring that to life in another fun way this holiday with live shopping," said Jennie Weber, Chief Marketing Officer at Best Buy. "As more shoppers seek out live online shopping experiences, we're excited to be there for them this season in ways no one else can be—with great deals, the best assortment of technology and our unmatched expertise."

The three livestream shopping events include:

Beauty and Wellness Holiday Gifting - November 1 at 8 p.m. ET

From Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer to Therabody's Theraface Pro facial therapy massage, our experts will walk through some of the latest beauty and health tech products to help make your holiday season as enjoyable and exciting as it can be.

E-transportation and Outdoor Living Holiday Gifting - November 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Whether you're looking for a gift for yourself or someone you care about, we have a variety of e-transportation and outdoor living products, like Aventon Level.2 Commuter E-Bike and Ooni Karu 16 Pizza Oven. We'll talk about the benefits of each product, give product demos, and answer questions.

Yes, Best Buy Sells That - November 15 at 8 p.m. ET

We'll be highlighting a number of different products you might not already know you can get at Best Buy, like the new Meta Ray-Ban Augmented Reality glasses, the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld, and iconic toys and collectibles – some of which you can only get at Best Buy.

Recently recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies, TalkShopLive continues to be the leading live commerce solution which attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience. The proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains and social platforms, alongside publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through our TSL Content Distribution Network.

TalkShopLive recently launched a new studio app called TalkShopLive Studio. The app gives creators, entrepreneurs, brands, retailers, and publishers the ability to host live shopping shows from their mobile devices in HD. The app features a fully built-in broadcast studio that enables sellers to have a producer manage up to four participants simultaneously during a live show. Sellers can highlight different products within the live shows, mirroring the same award-winning technology of the desktop platform. Sellers using the new TalkShopLive Studio app can create shows and manage products, seamlessly connect to their existing Shopify store, and view their show metrics whenever they choose. Additionally, sellers can connect the TalkShopLive Studio app to their Facebook accounts to simulcast their show using TalkShopLive's "Shoppable Simulcast" technology.

The startup has powered shoppable livestreams for retail giants Walmart, Target and Best Buy, publishing innovators Mashable, IGN, Conde Nast, Hearst, and superstar talent and creators like Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Dolly Parton, Bobby Flay, Paris Hilton, Kevin Hart, and Meredith Duxbury to sell books, music, makeup, housewares and more.

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive is the leading live streaming, social selling online network, recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies. With TalkShopLive, shopping has never been more interactive and entertaining. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details while chatting with viewers in real-time. Customers can purchase with one-click on the Buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows.

An incredible lineup of stars, brands, creators, retailers, syndicated TV shows and publishers have launched their own TalkShopLive channels including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, Billboard, Good Housekeeping, GQ, Bon Appetit, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, the Jonas Brothers, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Scottie Pippen, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Meredith Duxbury, Barbara Camila, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Kiyoko, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect and many more.

