98% of Bentley University's Class of 2023 is Employed or Attending Graduate School

Graduates are receiving higher salaries

WALTHAM, Mass., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley's Class of 2023 is reporting impressive job outcomes and increasing salaries. Ninety-eight percent of the undergraduate class graduates are employed, attending or planning to attend graduate school, according to data gathered six months after their graduation. Bentley graduates have also seen a substantial increase in how much they earn, with a median starting salary of $73,000 – up from $68,000 last year.

More than 60 percent of the graduates credited their post-graduation success to Bentley's top rated Pulsifer Career Development Center, which is ranked #1 in the country by the Princeton Review and has been among the top five in the U.S. for career services for ten consecutive years. The center works closely with companies to recruit Bentley students, sponsor career fairs, facilitate faculty and staff referrals that lead to jobs, and help students secure internships that lead to full-time positions.

"I'm proud that our graduates leave Bentley ready to launch their careers and make positive contributions to the organizations where they work and the communities where they live," says Assistant Vice President of the Pulsifer Career Development Center Janet Ehl. "Employers tell us that Bentley graduates have not just the technical skills they are looking for, but also the critical-thinking capabilities needed to be successful in today's constantly evolving workplace."

Members of Bentley's Class of 2023 were hired by 367 different employers in various industries. In addition to major global accounting firms, Bentley graduates were hired by top companies including Apple, Bank of America, Bloomberg, Bose, Boston Scientific, Cisco, CVS Health, Dell Technologies, DraftKings, Epsilon, Eversource, Goldman Sachs, HubSpot, J. Jill, Liberty Mutual, Macy's, Marriott International, Microsoft, Nasdaq, New York Mets, Point32Health, Santander Bank, Travelers and Wayfair. See more details about the companies and roles that our graduates landed here.

95% of students connect with the Pulsifer Career Development Center during their first year on campus when they take a Career Design Seminar where they start to identify their personal strengths and talents and find out how those can impact their career. They also create the career tools they will need including a resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile and elevator pitch. Bentley also offers career design seminars designed for sophomores, juniors and seniors.

This approach has led to consistently high placement rates. For more than 15 consecutive years, 97 to 99 percent of Bentley graduates have been employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months of graduation.

