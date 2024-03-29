New Balance President and CEO Joe Preston and Procter & Gamble-Gillette Vice President Karan Dyson to Deliver Commencement Addresses at Bentley University

WALTHAM, Mass., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Balance President and CEO Joe Preston will deliver the keynote address at Bentley University's 105th undergraduate commencement ceremony in May. Under Preston's leadership, Boston-based New Balance experienced a resurgence and is now a $6.5 billion dollar global sportswear brand while remaining firmly committed to its values-based culture.

Karan Dyson, Vice President of Global Grooming Process & Engineering at Procter & Gamble-Gillette and an accomplished engineering executive with vision and leadership insights to strategically plan, direct and manage global programs, will deliver the keynote address at the 49th commencement ceremony for Bentley's McCallum Graduate School of Business.

"We are excited to celebrate Bentley's graduates by welcoming two prominent executives who represent the highest standards of business excellence and leadership," said Bentley President E. LaBrent Chrite. "Joe Preston and Karan Dyson represent values-led leadership that makes a positive impact in their industries and the communities they serve. We are honored to have them share their experiences with our graduates for this year's commencement ceremonies."

Joe Preston has demonstrated an innate understanding of the global consumer retail and manufacturing industry in his 29 years at New Balance. His success comes from leveraging innovation and insights on today's consumer to drive unparalleled growth in challenging times. New Balance is connecting sport and culture to drive brand energy and exciting new products with brand ambassadors including US Open winner Coco Gauff, two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, four-time World-Record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow, and actor Jaden Smith, among others. The company reported a 23% increase in worldwide annual sales from 2022 to 2023. Preston believes New Balance's commitment to its values - including supporting its associates and local communities and focusing on domestic manufacturing and sustainable practices - are key components to its success. Read more about Preston here.

Karan Dyson is an experienced engineering executive who has held leadership roles at Procter & Gamble for 27 years. She has led Global Grooming Process & Engineering, Research & Development and Manufacturing across multiple Procter & Gamble brands and products including Baby Care, Fabric and Home Care, Oral Care, and Corporate Engineering. Dyson serves as Procter & Gamble's Director of Campus Recruiting at Tuskegee University, her alma mater, where she has recruited hundreds of diverse students into full-time and summer intern positions across the company. Most recently, Dyson was inducted into the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame in February 2024. Read more about Dyson here.

Bentley University's graduate and PhD commencement ceremony will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024, and the undergraduate ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 18. More than 1,500 students will receive diplomas and will be joined by their families, friends, and members of the university community to celebrate them and mark their achievement.

Undergraduate students will receive bachelor's degrees from a variety of business and liberal arts programs that prepare them to be successful leaders who are a force for positive change in their communities, organizations, and the world. Graduate students will receive advanced degrees that include a Master's in Business Administration , Master's in Business Analytics and Master's in Finance . At the respective ceremonies, Preston and Dyson will receive honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degrees.

