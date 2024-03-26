Bentley Launches New Executive Education Program to Empower Leaders in the Health Industry

University partners with Minerva Project to offer innovative virtual learning

Bentley University has launched a six-week executive education program to give aspiring health leaders and teams the strategic skills needed to drive change in the evolving health industry. The program, Leading Business Transformation in Health, is designed to develop holistic leaders through a blend of highly interactive virtual sessions, collaborative problem-solving group interactions and hands-on projects.

"As organizations face challenges of workforce shortages, patient experience and regulatory change, our program empowers health professionals with the tools to lead and thrive," says Danielle Blanch Hartigan, PhD, MPH, executive director of Bentley's Center for Health and Business. "Participants will leave not only equipped to navigate the ever-changing health landscape with confidence and business insights but reinvigorated for the next phase of their career."

Bentley is partnering with Minerva Project , a pathbreaking global education company, on the curriculum development and delivery of the program. Minerva Project is known for its thoughtful approach to developing curriculum backed by research into how people learn best. The delivery of its skills-based curriculum is supported by its proprietary innovative virtual learning platform.

"Every program we help develop is focused on intentional learning outcomes and their application outside the classroom," says Ben Nelson, Minerva founder and chief executive officer. "We're thrilled to apply that approach in our partnership with Bentley and help create interdisciplinary leaders at the intersection of health and business."

Through the Leading Business Transformation in Health program, participants will develop the skills needed to lead successfully. The curriculum integrates broad business competencies with deep, health-industry-specific topics. Highlights include:

A deep dive into the complexities of health systems





Developing ethical leadership skills through real-world case studies and governance exploration





Cultivating emotional intelligence and self-awareness for effective team dynamics





Mastering agile problem-solving to address specific organizational challenges

"The pace of technology innovation and change in today's market means we are constantly striving to deliver impactful executive education that brings value to learners," says Bentley Vice President for Strategy and Innovation Sean Ferguson. "The Bentley faculty leading our programs have extensive business experience and bring a valuable industry perspective."

Those enrolled in the program will meet for one 90-minute, virtual session per week for six weeks. There will be one to two hours of project work in addition to the sessions with optional in-person networking offered. The program runs from May 23 – June 27. Learn more details here .

About Bentley University:

Bentley University is more than just one of the nation's top business schools. It is a lifelong-learning community that creates successful leaders who make business a force for positive change. With a combination of business and the arts and sciences and a flexible, personalized approach to education, Bentley provides students with critical thinking and practical skills that prepare them to lead successful, rewarding careers. Founded in 1917, the university enrolls 4,100 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate and PhD students and is set on 163 acres in Waltham, Massachusetts, 10 miles west of Boston. For more information, visit bentley.edu.

About Minerva Project:

Minerva Project is a pathbreaking educational innovator, designing and delivering exceptional educational programs through higher education institutions globally. Minerva Project is the strategic innovation partner both to institutions looking to create new, transformational programs as well as powering the launch of start-up universities. Partners include University of Miami, USC, Berkeley, Zayed University, Esade, Kentech, and Universidad de la Libertad.

Founded by Ben Nelson in 2011, Minerva's mission is to nurture critical wisdom for the sake of the world. Minerva helps partners meet the needs of modern learners, by combining a Fully Active learning pedagogy, a unique skills-based curriculum, and Minerva's hybrid learning Forum platform. Its groundbreaking creation of Minerva University is detailed in the book Building the Intentional University: Minerva and the Future of Higher Education (MIT Press).

For additional information about Minerva Project, visit www.minervaproject.com.

SOURCE Bentley University