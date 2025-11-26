HILCO GLOBAL ANNOUNCES BEST WESTERN PLUS DENVER WEST/GOLDEN AVAILABLE VIA BANKRUPTCY SALE IN GOLDEN, COLORADO

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global's real estate group announces December 3, 2025, as the qualifying bid deadline for the fully renovated, 155-room Best Western Plus Denver West/Golden, located at 15059 W. Colfax Avenue in Golden, Colorado. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale is subject to approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, Denver Division.

The fully renovated, 155-room Best Western Plus Denver West/Golden, located at 15059 W. Colfax Avenue in Golden, Colorado.

Situated on a highly visible, 3.05± AC site immediately off I-70, the property provides direct access to outdoor recreation, historic attractions and major entertainment venues. The hotel is a few minutes from downtown Golden, home to the Coors Brewery, Colorado School of Mines, the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave, and Clear Creek whitewater park.

"The Denver West/Golden corridor continues to be one of Colorado's most resilient lodging submarkets," said Keith Worsham, senior director with Hilco Global's real estate group. "Its proximity to recreation, entertainment and year-round demand drivers puts this hotel in a strong position for both seasoned operators and new entrants seeking a proven high-traffic location."

Located near Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the property attracts concert-goers and travelers headed west toward Colorado's ski areas along I-70. Colorado Mills Mall and other nearby commercial centers provide strong daily demand from retail, dining and entertainment.

"This hotel offers an exceptional combination of visibility, accessibility and brand strength," said Steve Madura, senior director with Hilco Global's real estate group. "With recent renovations and a highly recognizable flag, investors gain a stabilized asset with immediate operational potential in one of the state's most active commercial corridors."

Originally constructed in 1981, the two-building, three-story property underwent significant renovations between 2015 and 2022, enhancing its overall guest experience. Hotel features include a guest reception area, continental breakfast lounge, business center, guest laundry, fitness center, meeting room, outdoor pool with patio and indoor spa. The hotel's positioning along both eastbound and westbound I-70 delivers unmatched exposure for guest capture, further supporting the property's long-term viability.

The sale is subject to Bankruptcy Court Approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, Denver Division, Petition No: 25-15542-JGR. Bids must be received on or before the deadline of December 3 at 5:00 p.m. (MT) and must be submitted on the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) document available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate Sales' website.

Interested bidders should reach out directly for requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information, please contact Weston Worsham at (404) 304-4993 or [email protected], Michael

Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected] and Stephen Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected]. To obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Global