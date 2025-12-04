HILCO GLOBAL & ONYX ASSET ADVISORS ARE ACCEPTING OFFERS FOR TWO WELL-ESTABLISHED CALIFORNIA WINERIES

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global real estate group, in conjunction with Onyx Asset Advisors, announces the sale offering of two wineries in California. Offered separately, the first sale features Imagery Winery, a fully operational winery and hospitality venue located in Sonoma County, while the second, Rabbit Ridge Winery, is an established Paso Robles location. Both sales have a bid deadline of January 16, 2026.

Imagery and Rabbit Ridge Wineries, CA

Located at 14335 Sonoma Highway 12 in Glen Ellen, Calif., Imagery Winery is just six miles north of Sonoma Square and approximately 50 miles from San Francisco. Spanning a total of 19.56± AC, 3.82± net AC is dedicated to vineyards: 2.57± AC for Cabernet Sauvignon and 1.25± AC for Malbec. The site includes a production facility with barrel cellars and a crush/tank pad, along with a variety of hospitality and entertainment spaces ideal for tastings, private events and outdoor gatherings. Among these are picnic and patio areas, a bocce ball court and an art gallery, creating a warm and inviting setting for guests and wine enthusiasts alike. The facility is licensed for annual production of up to 180,000 cases and includes 250,000 gallons of jacketed tank storage, offering an excellent opportunity for small-scale producers, boutique operators or hobbyists looking to establish or expand their footprint in Sonoma Valley.

Known as the birthplace of California's wine industry, Sonoma Valley stretches 17 miles between the Mayacamas and Sonoma Mountains and is home to an array of vineyard estates, artisan wineries and charming small towns. In 2024, the broader Sonoma County attracted more than 10.5 million visitors annually, with a total domestic spending at $1.5 billion. Visitors are drawn to this region because of its relaxed, wine-country lifestyle, farm-to-table dining, luxury accommodations, and outdoor recreation. Just minutes from the historic Sonoma Plaza, Jack London House and other popular destinations, this property benefits from strong tourism traffic and a proven demand for event-driven hospitality experiences.

The second property is located at 1172 San Marcos Road and Texas Road, Paso Robles, Calif., and comprises of two parcels totaling 310± AC, making a large-scale winery and vineyard. Situated just one mile from U.S. Highway 101, the parcel on San Marcos Road spans 155± AC. 93± AC is fertile vineyard land and 7± AC holds the 47,850± SF, state-of-the-art gravity flow production facility formerly licensed for the annual production of 400,000 cases.

Designed for efficiency and scale, the property is ready to resume production with a comprehensive array of facilities, including a recessed loading dock with leveler, crush pad, fermentation room, a climate-controlled barrel warehouse and bottling facility featuring 55-foot clear heights. Adding to the appeal is the recent upgrade to the water system, increasing the waterlog to 85-100 GPM on 2 wells, offering a turnkey foundation for reactivation and a swift return to wine production and distribution.

Beyond its winemaking infrastructure, the offering includes the adjacent 155± AC parcel on Texas Road, which features 124± fertile AC and significant open land. This expansive parcel provides optionality for both agricultural expansion and residential developments, giving investors the unique ability to reimagine the site as a complementary community, lifestyle or mixed-use space within the Paso Robles market.

Paso Robles' central location provides convenient access to both Northern and Southern California markets. Notably, the area has remained largely unaffected by recent wildfire activity, offering added stability and long-term investment appeal. In 2025, a report by Beacon Economics found the Paso Robles AVA generated a $2.8 billion economic impact in California with a annual visitor count of 2.5 million. The region's diverse soils, distinct microclimates and wide day-to-night temperature swings create ideal conditions for producing premium and ultra-premium wines.

"Sonoma Valley and Paso Robles each capture a unique side of California wine country," said Jamie Coté, director in the Hilco Global real estate group. "Sonoma offers a refined blend of culture, hospitality and history, while Paso Robles embodies growth, innovation and accessibility."

Christian Koulichkov, director in the Hilco Global real estate group, added, "Through our collaboration with Onyx Asset Advisors these offerings provide a clear path for vintners as well as investors or developers seeking reposition opportunities in two of the strongest segments of California's wine market."

The sale is being conducted subject to the Terms of Sale, available for review and download from the Hilco Global website. On-site inspections will be held December 1 – December 19, 2025, by appointment only. The sale is in cooperation with Hilco Real Estate CA, Inc., Lic. #2104676.

Interested bidders should review the terms of sale requirements to participate in the sale process available on the Hilco Global Real Estate Sales website. For further information, please contact:

For further information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit the Onyx Asset Advisors website.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

About Onyx Asset Advisors, LLC

Onyx Asset Advisors, LLC. is an asset monetization and advisory firm that specializes in multi-faceted strategies ranging from outright asset purchases providing immediate liquidity, prefunded disposition activities, negotiated orderly sales, public auctions, and supply chain redirection. Onyx's interdisciplinary expertise spans a broad spectrum of asset classes including real estate, inventory, brand / intellectual property, and machinery & equipment. Visit www.thinkONYX.com.

SOURCE Hilco Global