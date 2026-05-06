99 RANCH MARKET LAUNCHES "RAISED BY 99 RANCH" CAMPAIGN, REINFORCING THE BRAND'S ICONIC STATUS FOR GENERATIONS OF SHOPPERS

In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, the social media-driven brand campaign uses multi-generational storytelling to spotlight real families and how food helps you feel at home

View on Instagram and TikTok

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 99 Ranch Market, the nation's leading Pan-Asian grocery store chain, is launching "Raised by 99 Ranch," a social media-driven campaign that celebrates the brand as a living archive of memory, identity, and belonging. It's built on a simple premise: for many families, 99 Ranch isn't just where you shopped. It's where you grew up.

"Raised by 99" will roll out across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, featuring short videos that feel real, personal, and familiar. The first one features 99 Ranch Market CEO Alice Chen, whose father, Roger Chen, founded the company in 1984. In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, it also invites people to share their own memories because for so many, these memories aren't unique. They're shared.

For more than 40 years, 99 Ranch has been a constant, comforting presence for multi-generational families: grandparents, parents, and kids, many of whom are adults and parents themselves, and still shopping those same aisles.

Rooted in nostalgia and told through the voices of first- and second-generation Asian Americans, "Raised by 99 Ranch" explores the emotional resonance of these shared experiences: discovering a store that carried ingredients from back home; the frustration and joy of faithfully recreating authentic dishes; and building new traditions rooted in old ones.

"As we continue to grow, our focus remains on staying deeply connected to the communities we serve. In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, 'Raised by 99 Ranch' reflects our role in honoring and advancing Asian American and Pacific Islander culture, bringing authentic flavors, traditions, and stories into everyday life while fostering meaningful connections across generations. It underscores our long-term commitment to both heritage and innovation," said Alice Chen, CEO of 99 Ranch Market.

About Tawa Supermarket, Inc.

Founded in 1984 by Roger Chen, an immigrant from Taiwan, Tawa Supermarket, Inc. is the parent company of 99 Ranch Market and the leading national Asian grocery store chain. With 66 stores across 11 states, the company has helped shape the popularity and accessibility of Asian cuisine in the U.S. 99 Ranch Market continues to serve new generations of shoppers with authenticity, innovation, and heart. For more information, visit www.99ranch.com.

SOURCE 99 Ranch Market