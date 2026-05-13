9amHealth Raises $26M to Expand Into Chronic Conditions Driving the Majority of Employer Pharmacy Spend

After generating more than $50M in projected medical and pharmacy savings across two Fortune 100 employers, 9amHealth is expanding its AI-driven specialty care platform beyond cardiometabolic care to address the high-cost chronic conditions that account for up to 70% of employer spend.

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 9amHealth, a leading virtual specialty care platform, today announced $26 million in Series B funding led by Define Ventures, with new participation from SemperVirens VC, Catalio Capital Management, and NewHealth Ventures.

Since its founding, 9amHealth has rapidly emerged as a leader in virtual cardiometabolic care, partnering with large enterprise employers and leading pharmaceutical organizations to support people living with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. Through its integrated care model, which combines clinical protocols, labs, medication management, and continuous care, the company has delivered significant pharmacy cost savings amid rising demand for GLP-1 therapies while improving engagement and clinical outcomes.

Building on this foundation, 9amHealth has already developed the clinical infrastructure, care delivery model, and technology platform needed to manage complex, high-cost chronic conditions at scale. The new funding will support continued growth as the company expands its platform to address additional high-cost, specialty-level chronic conditions, which collectively account for up to 70% of employer pharmacy spend.

These conditions often require ongoing specialty medications, repeat interventions, and coordinated care, which represents the largest and fastest-growing portion of employer healthcare spend.

"What makes this possible is our ability to combine specialized clinical care with AI-enabled clinical workflows and personalized member experiences that allow us to scale efficiently across complex chronic conditions," said Frank Westermann, CEO and Co-Founder of 9amHealth. "We've already proven this model in cardiometabolic care, and are now extending to a much broader set of high-cost needs."

The Series B round was led by Lynne O'Keefe, Founder and Managing Partner at Define Ventures, who will join the company's Board of Directors.

"We're proud to partner with 9amHealth at this pivotal stage," said Lynne O'Keefe. "They've demonstrated strong clinical outcomes and cost savings in one of the fastest-growing categories in healthcare. Their platform has the potential to transform how employers manage their most expensive populations."

About 9amHealth

9amHealth is an AI-enabled virtual specialty care platform focused on managing high-cost chronic conditions at scale. The company partners with employers, health plans, and pharmacy benefit managers to deliver comprehensive, cost-effective medical care for individuals living with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Members receive access to specialized clinicians, including endocrinologists, obesity medicine specialists, and clinical pharmacists, at-home lab testing, prescription medications, and lifestyle support.

9amHealth was founded in 2021 and is backed by leading healthcare investors like Define Ventures, SemperVirens VC, 7Wire Ventures, and The Cigna Group Ventures.

Learn more at www.join9am.com.

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SOURCE 9amHealth