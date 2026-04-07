GLP-1 Usage and Demand Surges, Reshaping Employer Benefits and Cost Strategies

New 9amHealth Report Finds GLP-1s Are Now a Top 3 Benefit—While Cost Remains the #1 Barrier

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP-1 medications have officially crossed from trending to expected in the workplace, according to 9amHealth's new consumer survey. The share of respondents using GLP-1s has more than doubled since 2023, reaching 49%. This number signals a fundamental shift in employee expectations—and creates new challenges for employers trying to balance access with cost.

GLP-1 coverage now ranks among the top three most valued workplace benefits for more than 40% of respondents–on par with some of the most foundational workplace benefits. At the same time, a stable 30% of workers say they would change jobs to gain or keep access to GLP-1s, underscoring their growing influence on talent attraction and retention.

Demand continues to accelerate—and shows no signs of slowing. Among employees without coverage, 93% say they would take a GLP-1 if their employer covered it, indicating significant pent-up demand.

Despite a 5% increase in employer coverage and lower direct-to-consumer pricing, affordability remains the biggest obstacle. More than half of respondents cite cost as the primary barrier to starting or continuing GLP-1 treatment. More than 25% stopped their medication because of side effects.

The stakes extend far beyond individual access. A recent congressional analysis estimates that obesity could drive up to $9.1 trillion in excess medical spending over the next decade, placing increasing pressure on employers and the broader healthcare system.

"Our challenge wasn't deciding if we should offer coverage, but ensuring we could do it sustainably and in a way that genuinely helps our employees," said Leah Salvo, Director and Head of Benefits at BJ's Wholesale Club. "With the right clinical guardrails through 9amHealth, we're able to guide our team to meaningful, high‑quality care while also managing long‑term costs more effectively."

The findings point to a clear need for more sustainable models—ones that pair access to GLP-1s with clinical oversight, behavior change, and cost management strategies.

About the report

The 2026 9amHealth Trend Report is based on a nationally representative survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults of working age, conducted in December 2025. For the third year, the report examines evolving attitudes toward GLP-1 medications, employer coverage, and the future of weight health benefits. Download the full report here.

About 9amHealth

9amHealth offers complete cardiometabolic care, a first-of-its-kind, whole-body approach to preventing and treating obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. They partner with employers, health plans, and PBMs to provide effective health benefits for those living with chronic conditions. Their members receive personalized care plans, prescription delivery, at-home lab tests, and unlimited access to specialists. 9amHealth was founded in 2021 by the team behind mySugr and is backed by 7Wire Ventures, Cigna Ventures, Human Capital, Founders Fund, and Define Ventures. Learn more at www.join9am.com.

SOURCE 9amHealth