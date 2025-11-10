A 0% Down VA Loan Can Put Veterans in a Home 4.4 Years Sooner

Underutilization of VA loans delays homeownership, especially in high-cost markets, co-op-heavy cities, and areas where Veterans may not know about their benefits

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For many U.S. Veterans, buying a home can feel out of reach, but a 0% down Veterans Affairs home loan can help first-time buyers move in 4.4 years sooner than with a typical conventional loan, according to a new report from Realtor.com® and the National Association of Realtors®.

A custom analysis of NAR's 2024 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers finds that 74% of first-time VA loan users put 0% down, compared with a 12% median down payment for conventional first-time buyers. With a VA loan, borrowers only need to cover standard closing costs, which are similar for both types of loans. On a typical $430,000 home, a conventional buyer would need roughly $51,600 upfront that a VA loan buyer wouldn't need. For a first-time buyer saving 15% of a median $78,700 annual gross income, it would take about 4.4 years to accumulate that amount.

A lower 10% savings rate stretches the timeline to 6.6 years, while a more aggressive 20% rate shortens it to 3.3 years. In short, a 0% down VA loan lets buyers enter the market and start building equity years sooner.

"For many Veterans and service members, a VA loan can be a game changer," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com®. "By removing the hurdle of a large down payment, these loans open doors to homeownership and financial security years sooner."

Across U.S. markets, VA loans unlock homeownership 2.7 to 10 years sooner

Across U.S. metro areas, VA loans give first-time buyers a head start, cutting years off the path to a home. Assuming the same 0% down payment for VA loans versus 12% for conventional loans, and a 15% household saving rate for first-time buyers making the local median income and purchasing a home at the local median price, these loans can help buyers get a foothold in their local market years sooner. On the lower end, a VA loan lets buyers reach homeownership 2.7 years sooner than a conventional loan in Akron, Ohio, and 2.8 years sooner in Dayton, Ohio, while in higher-cost areas, it ranges from 6.5 years sooner in New York City, 7.5 years in both San Diego and Oxnard–Thousand Oaks, Calif., and up to 10 years sooner in Los Angeles.

High-cost, co-op heavy markets lag in VA loan use, while military hubs lead the way

Despite the clear advantages of VA loans, use remains low in some areas – especially high-priced metros like Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and New York, where home prices, co-op restrictions, and limited awareness all play a role.

"The VA Home Loan program has opened the door to homeownership for more than 48 million veterans and service members – one of the most successful housing initiatives in American history," said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist. "The standout benefit of a VA loan is the 0% down payment but without the extra risk. The lower upfront cost makes homeownership more attainable, especially in high-cost markets and amid elevated mortgage rates, giving qualified buyers a critical advantage and the ability to start building equity sooner. The VA Home Loan program is a shining example of how smart federal policy can expand access to homeownership, strengthen communities, and reward those who've served our nation."

In metros with a high concentration of co-ops, like New York, additional barriers limit access to VA loans, resulting in one of the nation's lowest utilization rates – just 3.8 VA-financed home sales per 1,000 military households. That's because in addition to high-costs, VA loans cannot currently be used to purchase co-ops, and condos or townhomes must be VA-approved to qualify. Identifying and addressing these underutilized markets is key, as many are exactly where Veterans could benefit most from the 0% down payment advantage.

Conversely, metros near major military bases – including Virginia Beach, Va., and Colorado Springs, Colo. – show some of the highest VA loan utilization rates, 42.1 and 43.1, respectively, reflecting both the concentration of military households and stronger awareness of the program. In contrast, markets like Salt Lake City and Fresno, Calif., have fewer military households, which may contribute to lower awareness despite the potential for significant financial benefit.

Mission Zero: Closing the awareness gap to help more Veterans achieve homeownership

Despite VA loans' many advantages, only about one-third of Veterans and active-duty service members know they can buy a home with no money down, according to a 2025 survey from Veterans United Home Loans.

"Many Veterans don't realize that a VA loan removes the need for a down payment, which is one of the biggest hurdles to homeownership," said Chris Birk, vice president of Mortgage Insight and Education, Veterans United Home Loans. "As the nation's largest VA lender, we see every day how this benefit changes lives. When Veterans understand the power of their VA loan, they can start building equity and stability for their families years sooner."

This report is part of the Mission Zero campaign, launched two years ago by Realtor.com® in partnership with Veterans United, to ensure every Veteran knows about and can use their VA home loan benefit. The 2025 campaign launches November 11 in partnership with Veterans United Home Loans, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, RE/MAX, Home Depot, NAR, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Homes for Our Troops.

This year, Army Veterans Terry Lashley, Shelia Roberts, & Ronnie Baldwin have joined Mission Zero to help more Veterans learn about the VA loan that makes homeownership possible with 0% down. On November 11, you can watch their stories and find out more about VA loans at www.realtor.com/veterans. The Veterans & Military Benefits section on Realtor.com® for-sale home listings also includes information about this benefit.

 

 

 

Metro

Utilization
Rate:

# sales
with VA
loans per
1000
Military HH

 

Benefit
Intensity: Yrs
sooner to
ownership

 

VA Loan
Utilization
Rate

 

VA Loan
Benefit
Intensity

Mismatch:

(Low VA
utilization
& High
Benefit
Intensity)

 

Share of
military
HH

 

 

Avg. Median
Price

Akron, OH

9.4

2.7

Low

Low


13.40 %

$232,806

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

6.1

4.1

Low

Low


12.30 %

$437,533

Albuquerque, NM

17.7

4.6

High

High


17.60 %

$408,479

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

9.1

4

Low

Low


13.70 %

$388,913

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

15.8

3.7

High

Low


13.70 %

$409,920

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

33.7

3.8

High

Low


24.90 %

$318,199

Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX

18.2

4

High

Low


12.20 %

$508,505

Bakersfield-Delano, CA

17.2

4.8

High

High


12.10 %

$400,463

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

18.2

3.2

High

Low


14.60 %

$377,448

Baton Rouge, LA

13.7

3.6

Low

Low


12.00 %

$300,796

Birmingham, AL

14.4

3.3

Low

Low


13.90 %

$296,398

Boise City, ID

19.8

5.5

High

High


17.00 %

$595,852

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

5.8

6.1

Low

High

Mismatch

9.80 %

$836,038

Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT

3.1

5.7

Low

High

Mismatch

8.20 %

$810,754

Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

4.6

3.1

Low

Low


14.50 %

$272,724

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

11.4

4.6

Low

High

Mismatch

17.40 %

$427,193

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

32.6

4.9

High

High


22.30 %

$519,421

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

15.8

4.3

High

Low


13.10 %

$434,796

Chattanooga, TN-GA

14.2

4.5

Low

High

Mismatch

16.30 %

$406,576

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN

10.8

3.4

Low

Low


8.40 %

$365,693

Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

11.2

3.4

Low

Low


13.10 %

$337,322

Cleveland, OH

9.1

3

Low

Low


12.40 %

$256,469

Colorado Springs, CO

43.1

4.5

High

High


32.60 %

$497,170

Columbia, SC

28.3

3.7

High

Low


21.10 %

$309,880

Columbus, OH

13.1

3.7

Low

Low


12.10 %

$369,660

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

22.8

3.9

High

Low


12.00 %

$428,734

Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, OH

18.3

2.8

High

Low


19.40 %

$243,677

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

19.4

4.4

High

High


20.20 %

$389,564

Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO

16.8

4.4

High

High


12.50 %

$592,295

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

15.8

3.3

High

Low


12.90 %

$354,895

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

9.1

2.9

Low

Low


10.00 %

$261,956

El Paso, TX

37.4

4.2

High

Low


18.70 %

$296,193

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR

20.3

4.6

High

High


12.80 %

$437,613

Fresno, CA

11.7

5.3

Low

High

Mismatch

10.50 %

$474,410

Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI

9.9

3.8

Low

Low


10.50 %

$394,015

Greensboro-High Point, NC

13.1

4.2

Low

Low


13.00 %

$330,121

Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC

12.4

4.4

Low

High

Mismatch

15.40 %

$373,227

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

10.6

3.6

Low

Low


14.50 %

$349,527

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT

7.3

3.7

Low

Low


11.00 %

$437,754

Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX

20.5

3.7

High

Low


10.50 %

$365,753

Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN

16.4

3.2

High

Low


13.20 %

$320,608

Jackson, MS

7.9

4

Low

Low


13.70 %

$309,875

Jacksonville, FL

25.7

3.9

High

Low


23.60 %

$397,028

Kansas City, MO-KS

15.5

3.9

High

Low


14.70 %

$389,016

Kiryas Joel-Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY

4.4

4.7

Low

High

Mismatch

12.50 %

$538,212

Knoxville, TN

16.7

5

High

High


16.20 %

$451,078

Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

21.3

4.3

High

Low


17.00 %

$340,821

Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV

24.8

5.2

High

High


16.80 %

$473,693

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

23.6

3.6

High

Low


17.00 %

$293,246

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

4.3

10

Low

High

Mismatch

7.20 %

$1,140,124

Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

14.1

3.5

Low

Low


13.80 %

$317,372

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

13.9

4.3

Low

Low


8.70 %

$271,472

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

16.5

4

High

Low


14.10 %

$336,104

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

8.8

5.5

Low

High

Mismatch

8.20 %

$513,279

Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

7.1

4.1

Low

Low


10.30 %

$384,617

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

10

3.6

Low

Low


11.80 %

$434,058

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

16.4

5.1

High

High


12.40 %

$539,897

New Haven, CT

4.9

4

Low

Low


10.10 %

$465,333

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

7.3

4.1

Low

Low


11.80 %

$320,519

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

3.8

6.5

Low

High

Mismatch

6.50 %

$771,265

North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL

12.5

4.8

Low

High

Mismatch

17.90 %

$479,698

Oklahoma City, OK

25.1

3.6

High

Low


17.50 %

$318,721

Omaha, NE-IA

20.6

3.7

High

Low


16.40 %

$392,633

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

14.4

4.5

Low

High

Mismatch

14.20 %

$423,797

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

6.9

7.5

Low

High

Mismatch

13.10 %

$1,013,650

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

23.4

3.9

High

Low


25.90 %

$384,857

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

8.7

3.4

Low

Low


11.30 %

$372,115

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

19.1

4.7

High

High


14.50 %

$512,950

Pittsburgh, PA

7.8

2.7

Low

Low


13.70 %

$242,702

Portland-South Portland, ME

5.9

5.6

Low

High

Mismatch

14.00 %

$641,960

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

10.6

5.1

Low

High

Mismatch

12.60 %

$602,917

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

9.9

5.3

Low

High

Mismatch

11.90 %

$566,817

Raleigh-Cary, NC

18.4

3.7

High

Low


12.60 %

$451,088

Richmond, VA

17

4

High

Low


16.50 %

$439,469

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

15.8

5.6

High

High


13.60 %

$599,154

Rochester, NY

4.8

3.1

Low

Low


11.20 %

$275,483

Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

9.5

5.3

Low

High

Mismatch

13.40 %

$623,501

Salt Lake City-Murray, UT

9.4

4.7

Low

High

Mismatch

10.30 %

$578,375

San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

36.3

3.6

High

Low


22.70 %

$333,489

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

13.4

7.5

Low

High

Mismatch

18.60 %

$968,285

San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

3.3

5.7

Low

High

Mismatch

7.30 %

$958,645

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

2.7

6.9

Low

High

Mismatch

5.80 %

$1,359,153

Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

7.3

3.2

Low

Low


14.00 %

$256,173

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

10.8

5.4

Low

High

Mismatch

13.80 %

$762,296

Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

16.5

5.5

High

High


19.90 %

$501,225

St. Louis, MO-IL

15.9

2.9

High

Low


15.40 %

$291,925

Stockton-Lodi, CA

10.6

5.3

Low

High

Mismatch

12.00 %

$584,012

Syracuse, NY

6.6

3.5

Low

Low


13.70 %

$307,975

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

18.4

4.5

High

High


17.20 %

$406,643

Toledo, OH

13

3

Low

Low


11.40 %

$234,814

Tucson, AZ

18.6

4.6

High

High


19.60 %

$391,659

Tulsa, OK

11

3.9

Low

Low


15.50 %

$326,973

Urban Honolulu, HI

28

5.5

High

High


28.10 %

$678,865

Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC

42.1

4

High

Low


31.70 %

$402,939

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

21.8

3.9

High

Low


16.10 %

$601,948

Wichita, KS

21.6

3.3

High

Low


16.30 %

$293,057

Winston-Salem, NC

15.9

4.2

High

Low


14.20 %

$346,447

Worcester, MA

15

4.9

Low

High

Mismatch

12.60 %

$551,979

Average

15.0

4.4




14.6 %

$456,477

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact:  Sara Wiskerchen, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com

