Elevator Service, Inc (ESI) Appoints Jonathan Heckmann as President, Texas to Lead Further Expansion of American Elevator Company

DALLAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Company, part of the Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) family of companies, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Heckmann, MBA as President of its Texas market expansion. This strategic leadership addition supports the company's continued expansion of an established elevator service provider with 50 years of excellence in elevator repair, maintenance, and installation services.

Jonathan Heckmann - American Elevator President, Texas American Elevator Company (PRNewsfoto/Elevator Service, Inc (ESI))

Jonathan brings more than 15 years of building industry experience, with a strong background in sales leadership, operations, and customer-first service strategy. Recognized as a servant-minded business leader, Jonathan has built and led high-performing teams focused on operational excellence and long-term client partnerships within the built environment.

In his new role, Jonathan will lead all aspects of business development, client engagement, and team growth for American Elevator's Texas operations. His leadership will build upon American Elevator's well-established reputation as a trusted provider with five decades of customer-centric service excellence.

"I'm truly excited to be leading this dynamic organization into the Texas market," said Heckmann. "I look forward to building a world-class team that leverages the strong reputation of American Elevator while continuing to place a meticulous focus on customer satisfaction. Together, we will deliver exceptional value for customers and raise the bar for service levels in this region."

Jason Vallee, CEO of ESI, added: "Furthering our reach into Texas represents an opportunity to bring a trusted, partnership-driven service model to a market that is ready for a higher level of accountability. Jonathan is the ideal person to lead this effort. His leadership mindset and building industry experience will ensure we establish a strong foundation and deliver the level of excellence our customers deserve."

About American Elevator Company

Founded in 1975, American Elevator Company has delivered elevator repair, maintenance, and installation services for over 50 years, earning a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and strong customer relationships. The company provides comprehensive vertical transportation services tailored to the needs of commercial and residential clients.

About ESI

Founded in 1987, Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) is a multi-state independent elevator service provider offering maintenance, repair, modernization, installation, and testing services. ESI is committed to investing in people, safety, and long-term growth through its family of regional companies.

SOURCE Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)