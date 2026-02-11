ESI Indiana Expands into Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI), a leading independent elevator service provider announced today that ESI Indiana is expanding its operations into the Indianapolis market, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth across the Midwest.

As part of this expansion, Jason Aldridge has been promoted to President of ESI Indiana. In his new role, Aldridge will lead the division's strategic growth and oversee the establishment and expansion of ESI Indiana's presence in Indianapolis and throughout central Indiana.

"Expanding into Indianapolis is a natural next step for ESI Indiana," said Aldridge. "Indianapolis is a vibrant, growing market, and we're excited to bring our commitment to safety, service, and long-term partnerships to the Indy community. I'm honored to step into the role of President and help lead our team through this exciting new chapter."

Jason Vallee, CEO of ESI, emphasized the importance of both the expansion and Aldridge's leadership. "Jason Aldridge has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to ESI's values," said Vallee. "His promotion to President of ESI Indiana reflects our confidence in his ability to drive growth while maintaining the high level of service our clients expect. Expanding into Indianapolis strengthens our footprint in Indiana and positions ESI Indiana for long-term success in a key market."

ESI Indiana has built a strong reputation across northern Indiana by providing comprehensive elevator services, including maintenance, repair, modernization, and testing. The expansion into Indianapolis will allow the company to better serve clients across the state while continuing to invest in local talent and community partnerships.

About ESI

Founded in 1987, Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) is a multi-state independent elevator service provider offering maintenance, repair, modernization, installation, and testing services. ESI is committed to safety, reliability, and delivering customer-focused solutions through its family of regional companies.

About ESI Indiana

ESI Indiana is part of the ESI family of companies, providing full-service elevator solutions across Indiana. Known for its technical expertise and customer-first approach, ESI Indiana delivers reliable vertical transportation services tailored to each client's needs.

