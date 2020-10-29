A 2020 Surprise: Gateway Funnel Pros' ClickFunnels Data Shows Per-Site Revenue Increases Along with a Reduction in Dormant High-Risk Payment Gateway Accounts

WINDHAM, Maine, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The deep recession caused by the worldwide pandemic has affected businesses in every level of the American economy. Many industries, like airlines and hospitality, have suffered historic revenue drops while some others, like e-commerce, have benefited from the upheavals caused by COVID-19 and the ensuing economic lockdowns.

Some Good News in 2020 - High-Risk ClickFunnels Entrepreneurs are Slaying It!

A recent review of internal high-risk payment processing data by GatewayFunnelPros.com, a payment processing provider that specializes in high-risk merchant accounts and payment gateways for the ClickFunnels website builder, showed not only an increase in the average high-risk website's credit card processing revenue, but also a reduction in the percentage of Click Funnels sites that have their systems in place to accept payments but have not yet launched.

According to Alex Roy, a merchant account placement expert and owner of Gateway Funnel Pros, the positive news breaks down as follows. "We have a unique subset of entrepreneurs that we cater to at Gateway Funnel Pros. We work with business owners who use the ClickFunnels online marketing and website builder to market products and services that fall under the category of high-risk merchant accounts. Some of the industries we offer merchant services and payment gateways to are nutritional supplement companies and online education businesses. Established businesses have seen year-over-year growth and start-ups are also launching more consistently and engaging in commerce more quickly than they were in 2019."

Based on internal GatewayFunnelPros.com data, which was exported without utilizing any private data or company-specific information, the average monthly revenue for a ClickFunnels business increased more than 50 percent in the 12 months prior to September 2020, when compared to the prior year. Additionally, the percentage of ClickFunnels entrepreneurs that successfully launched their e-commerce site and began accepting credit cards after approval also increased to over 86 percent in 2020, compared to 79 percent in 2019.

Alex characterized the attitude of his average ClickFunnels merchant account client this way: "2020 has been incredibly challenging for everyone, but throughout the pandemic I think we have all seen certain individuals and companies rise to the challenge. I have been continually impressed by the spirit and courage that the ClickFunnels users we work with have shown. Not only are these business owners trying to launch or grow their e-commerce revenue during unprecedented times, they are doing so in industries that are essentially blackballed by many of the major payment gateway providers. Our clients that sell nutritional supplements or high-end, recurring-billing coaching classes often find us late in their launch process, often after they have been denied processing elsewhere due to their product or service. The flexibility and perseverance these men and women have shown never ceases to amaze me."

It is common for online businesses that need to accept credit cards to hit roadblocks if they offer a product or service, like recurring billing or nutritional supplements, as these industries generally have a higher risk of chargebacks and customer disputes. For honest business owners playing by the rules, these merchant account challenges only add to the hurdles 2020 has already thrown their way. Remarkably, according to the GatewayFunnelPros.com data, these industries are not only surviving, but they are performing better than they were one year ago. That's a bit of good economic news we all should welcome in 2020.

