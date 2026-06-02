A 22-Year-Old Got Tired of Bad Beach Days. Now 10,000 People Are Using His Fix.

Beachday™ crosses 10,000 downloads ahead of summer season as it builds the social beach app for real-time conditions, local updates, and coastal discovery

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every summer, millions drive to the beach with no idea what is waiting for them: overcrowded parking lots, unexpected seaweed, murky water, closed facilities, or a different vibe.

Beachday™ was built to change that.

Beachday™ reaches 10,000 downloads as the social beach app grows globally. Beachday™ lets users rate beaches, share reviews, and post local beach tips.

The social utility app giving beachgoers real-time conditions before they leave home has crossed 10,000 downloads, entering peak season with a growing community across Florida, Mexico, Australia, and coastal markets.

Founded by 22-year-old Casey Robson, Beachday™ gives users a live look at crowd levels, seaweed, water clarity, parking, weather, photos, videos, reviews, and activity updates sourced from people at the beach. With more than 220,000 beaches mapped globally, the app serves locals, travelers, surfers, families, swimmers, creators, and anyone who wants to stop guessing.

"You shouldn't have to drive to the beach blind and just hope the conditions, seaweed, parking, or vibe are good," said Robson. "Every review, photo, video, and update on Beachday™ helps the next person make a better call before leaving home."

Beachday™ functions as both a pre-trip planning tool and an in-the-moment social platform. Users check live beach conditions before leaving, then open the app from the sand to post photos, videos, reviews, and updates, turning visitors into real-time sources for the community.

The platform has generated more than 1,000 photos and videos, over 700 beach reviews, and active contributions across multiple coastal markets. Beachday™ holds a 4.9-star App Store rating, with Playa del Carmen emerging as one of its strongest early communities and Florida quickly becoming a key growth market.

The app is part beach guide, part local feed, and part real-time conditions network. Instead of relying on outdated travel websites, scattered social posts, or beach webcams that do not tell the full story, Beachday™ brings beach-specific information and social activity into one place.

Beachday™ also includes Shells, an in-app rewards currency earned through reviews, posts, updates, and engagement. As the platform grows, Shells will be redeemable for perks, offers, and treats at participating beach clubs, restaurants, cafés, and local businesses near the water.

"Beachday™ is the social layer around beach life," Robson added. "From discovering beaches to sharing moments to connecting people with local businesses that make coastal communities worth visiting, that is the full picture."

With summer underway, Beachday™ is focused on deepening local activity in its highest-density markets, expanding business partnerships, and growing the real-time data network that makes every beach more useful.

Beachday™ is free on iOS and Android at beachday.com.

About Beachday™

Beachday™ is a social utility app for discovering real-time beach conditions, reviews, photos, videos, and local activity. With more than 220,000 beaches mapped globally, Beachday™ helps people know the vibe before they go and share it while they are there.

Media Contact

Casey Robson, Founder

514-556-1616

[email protected]

beachday.com

SOURCE Beachday™