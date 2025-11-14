A 28-Year-Old PostalAnnex in the Mission Valley Area of San Diego, CA, Under New Ownership-Offering Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in San Diego, CA to new owners, Ryan and Natalie Willson. This transition to new ownership ensures that the Mission Valley community will continue to benefit from essential shipping and office services. The location has been in operation for 28 years and is the closest franchise location to the Annex Brands corporate headquarters.

Located in the Hazard Center East Shopping Center at 7710 Hazard Center Dr., Ste. E, in the Mission Valley community of San Diego, CA 92108, this PostalAnnex offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"After watching my brother's success as a franchise owner within the Annex Brands network, my wife and I saw a unique opportunity to combine our passion for small business support with a great franchise model as new owners of this PostalAnnex location," said Ryan Willson. "With my background in marketing and my wife's dedication to customer service, we're excited to help local entrepreneurs and everyday customers navigate their everyday needs with great customer service."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan and Natalie as the new owners of this PostalAnnex that is just down the street from our headquarters," said the Chief Executive Officer and President, Patrick Edd. "Transitions like these are a testament to the enduring strength of our franchise model and the essential role our locations play in their communities. We're confident that the new owners will bring fresh energy and a strong entrepreneurial spirit to the continued growth of PostalAnnex."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #25018, located at 7710 Hazard Center Dr., Ste. E, in San Diego, CA 92108, and the services offered at the San Diego location, please visit www.postalannex.com/25018.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

