New Ownership of Pak Mail in Grand Rapids, Michigan Offers Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of a Pak Mail location in Grand Rapids, MI to new owners, Gaurav Kaila and Vinod Arora. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will continue to benefit from the 26 years of expert shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail location.

Located at 1971 E Beltline Ave NE., Ste. 106, in Grand Rapids, MI 49525, this Pak Mail is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"We're excited to serve the Grand Rapids community and looking forward to build on a strong foundation and deliver innovative, customer-focused shipping and office solutions," said Kaila.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're so excited to welcome Gaurav and Vinod as the new owners of Pak Mail US545," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Changes like this show how strong our franchise family really is. We can't wait to see them bring fresh ideas and keep making a positive impact in the Grand Rapids community."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US545 located at 1971 E Beltline Ave NE., Ste. 106, in Grand Rapids, MI 49525, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US545.

