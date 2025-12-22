New Ownership of Pak Mail in Grandville, Michigan Offers Shipping and Office Services as a Cornerstone to the Community

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of a Pak Mail location in Grandville, MI to new owners Brad and Ashley Smith. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services of this long-standing Pak Mail established in 1994.

Located at 4370 Chicago Dr. SW, Ste. B, in Grandville, MI 49418, this Pak Mail is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"We're excited to continue the legacy of this 31 year-old Pak Mail. We look forward to honoring that legacy by providing attentive, neighborly service and being a helpful resource for Grandville's families and small businesses," said Brad Smith.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the continued success of this Pak Mail location, a trusted cornerstone of the Grandville community for 27 years, now under the ownership of Brad and Ashley Smith," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Transitions like this highlight the strength of our business model and the enduring value our centers bring to the neighborhoods they serve."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US293, located at 4370 Chicago Dr., SW Ste. B, in Grandville, MI 49418, and the services offered at the Grandville, MI location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US293.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.