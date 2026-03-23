A Banker, Lawyer and Adventurer: Ian Charles MacLeod Reflects on a Life Filled With Risk, Humor and Leadership

"It's Been a Blast!" shares candid stories from a life across 18 communities, three careers, and dozens of unexpected turns

RICHMOND, BC, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From chasing an armed robber down a Vancouver alley to negotiating $600 million financial deals, Ian Charles MacLeod has lived a life full of unlikely adventures. In "It's Been a Blast!: My Sometimes Interesting, Humorous and Unique Life Stories," MacLeod recounts decades of experiences across Canada in a memoir full of lively real-life stories that span wilderness jobs, political encounters and family life, capturing the unpredictable journey of a man who, by his own account, has "done it all."

“It’s Been a Blast!: My Sometimes Interesting, Humorous and Unique Life Stories” By Ian Charles MacLeod

"I've had a lot of unusual experiences," MacLeod said. "I was involved in five armed robberies or attempted robberies during my banking career, once carried a corpse out of the wilderness and even entered a medium-security prison under an assumed name. I've also had my share of adventures in the bush — flying in float planes and helicopters — and later, as a lawyer, negotiated financing deals worth more than half a billion dollars."

Rather than following a strict historical narrative, the book emphasizes storytelling as a way to convey lessons and memorable experiences, and despite the many risks, moves, and challenges he faced, he considers himself fortunate. As he recounts his life, he shares a list of 21 items of thankfulness as well as 35 lessons learned. He hopes that his experiences will not just entertain but also inspire readers.

"I want to encourage readers to be lifelong learners," MacLeod said, "to dare to see new places, to take on challenges, and to volunteer or contribute to their communities. With a goal, discipline and an action plan, you can achieve anything and experience life-changing adventures along the way."

"It's Been a Blast!: My Sometimes Interesting, Humorous and Unique Life Stories"

By Ian Charles MacLeod

ISBN: 9781665788014 (softcover); 9781665788021 (hardcover); 9781665788038 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ian Charles MacLeod has lived or worked in 18 communities across British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Quebec. He began his career in forestry before spending 15 years in banking, including four years as a small-town branch manager. At 35, he left banking to attend law school while supporting a stay-at-home wife and four young children, later becoming a corporate financing and real estate lawyer with a large Vancouver-based firm, negotiating transactions of up to $600 million. MacLeod has served on more than 40 volunteer boards, chairing 15, and has written and lectured widely on public policy. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 45, he took medical leave at 50 but continues to read and write. His honors include the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal for contributions to Canada and community service.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing