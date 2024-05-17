A call for cooperation at 'My China Album' fete

"China is willing to be a friend and partner of the United States," said Ambassador Xie Feng. "In the era of war, we fought side by side; in the era of peace, we should also be each other's partner."

The ambassador made the remarks at the "My China Album: Sharing Our Stories About China" event at the embassy, attended by more than 200 guests, including Harry Moyer, a Flying Tigers veteran, now age 103.

During World War II, Captain Moyer fought shoulder to shoulder with Chinese soldiers to defend against invading Japanese forces.

Xie said that the foundation of the China-US relationship was laid by the two peoples, and its future will be created by them.

"Currently, China-US relations are still facing serious challenges. We need to forge a closer bond between our peoples and open our hearts to each other, so as to inject more warmth and impetus into this relationship," he said.

Since its start in 2019, the "My China Album" video series has rolled out five editions, with the fifth featuring stories of Moyer; Ambassador Winston Lord, a member of the US delegation on the historic trip to China in 1972, and other Americans in 12 video episodes, collectively themed around "My Impressions of China-100 Stories of China-US Friendship".

They capture the heartwarming moments and memories of people-to-people friendship, showcasing the historic interactions and profound bonds between the peoples of the two nations.

Xie noted that such stories have shown once and again that the two peoples can forge a profound friendship despite all the differences in system, culture and language.

He said that it is important to develop a right perception toward each other, and be friends rather than rivals.

"Seeing the other as a primary strategic competitor, the most consequential geopolitical challenge and a pacing threat, in disregard of our peoples' will for exchanges and cooperation and the world's expectation for a stable China-US relationship, would only push our two countries toward antagonism, plunge the world into division and turmoil, and ultimately lead to 'self-fulfilling prophesies,'" he said.

The envoy also said it is important to stay undistracted by domestic politics and avoid creating new hurdles for China-US relations.

He said that while China will not interfere in US domestic affairs, including its presidential election, it also firmly opposes any attempt to manipulate China-related issues, exploit China-US relations, and damage China's interests during the election.

The launch of the "My China Album" event serves to amplify the crucial role that people-to-people exchanges have been playing in enhancing China-US relations, said Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily.

Over the past five years, China Daily has been a partner of "My China Album", focusing on stories of China-US friendship, of endearment and goodwill, and reciprocal kindness between the two peoples, Qu said in a video speech.

For example, the 2019 edition focused on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, and in the following year, it featured the Chinese and American peoples helping each other combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the "album" captured the beauty of sports featuring the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and the 50th anniversary of giant pandas in America became the most popular theme in 2022.

"We believe stories of this kind are monumental and worthy of being recorded and retold," said Qu.

"The more we have explored the domain of China-US people-to-people exchanges, the more deeply we feel obligated and duty bound as China's national English-language news media. We are more committed now," he said.

Steve Blake, chief representative for environmental group WildAid China, said the "China Album" project offers a "really great" opportunity for people like him to tell a story about China.

"There's so much you hear in the news about challenges between the US and China, but there's millions of people just like me that have a personal story to tell, that our lives have been changed by our experience, whether we're Chinese people in America or Americans like myself in China," he said.

Blake said he had a lot of fond memories of China that he likes to share.

"So I'm really happy to be here today to be a part of something that connects our two countries more," he said.

The fifth edition of "My China Album" was jointly produced by the Chinese embassy in the US, the Chinese consulates general in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago, and China Daily.

By ZHAO HUANXIN in Washington

SOURCE China Daily