A Charge to Lead: Commencement Speaker Congressman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott to Inspire Hampton University Class of 2026

A statesman rooted in justice, a son of the Peninsula, and a voice for generations, Congressman Scott returns to pour into Hampton's next leaders

HAMPTON, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampton University will welcome the Honorable Congressman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott of Virginia's Third Congressional District as the keynote speaker for its 2026 Commencement Ceremony on Friday May 8, 2026, to be held at 10 a.m. at the Hampton Coliseum.

Congressman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott.

An esteemed son of the Peninsula and one of the nation's most respected public servants, Scott brings more than three decades of leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives. His career reflects a steady commitment to justice, access, and opportunity. Scott's presence at commencement offers graduating seniors a rare opportunity to hear from someone whose work has shaped the very systems they are preparing to enter.

A Call to Purpose: Civic Responsibility in Action

This year's commencement follows a meaningful milestone for the University with the establishment of its first on-campus voting precinct at the Hampton Convocation Center. That progress signifies the importance of civic participation at a time when engagement is critical.

Scott's life and career speak directly to that responsibility. Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Newport News, he returned home after earning degrees from Harvard College and Boston College Law School to serve his community through the law. As a young lawyer, he founded the Peninsula Legal Aid Center to support individuals without access to legal representation and emerged as a young leader within the Newport News Branch of the NAACP.

His early work laid the foundation for a career in public service that began in the Virginia General Assembly and extended to Congress, where he has remained focused on expanding access and protecting the rights of others. His journey offers Hampton graduates a clear example of what it means to remain connected to the community while pursuing broader impact.

Advancing Opportunity Through Education and Workforce Policy

As Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, Scott has played a central role in shaping national conversations around education, labor, and economic mobility.

His legislative work has supported more equitable access to education, strengthened worker protections, expanded healthcare access, and addressed barriers that limit long-term stability for families. These efforts have influenced policies that directly affect students, graduates, and working professionals across the country.

For the Class of 2026, his perspective arrives at a pivotal moment. As they move from campus into careers and communities, they will be challenged to consider not only what they achieve, but how they contribute.

"Congressman Bobby Scott's career reflects a deep and sustained commitment to service," said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams '83.

"His leadership has created meaningful change across education, workforce development, and civil rights. We are honored to welcome him to Hampton as we prepare to send our graduates into the world with purpose and direction."

A Commencement Marked by Tradition and Forward Movement

Hampton University's 2026 Commencement will bring together longstanding traditions and thoughtful changes that reflect the institution's continued growth.

The ceremony will continue the tradition of recognizing distinguished faculty and alumni, the conferring of honorary degrees, and remarks from university leadership and the Class of 2026 Valedictorian.

For more details, visit https://home.hamptonu.edu/commencement/

ABOUT HAMPTON UNIVERSITY

Hampton University is a prestigious Carnegie R2-designated research institution recognized for pioneering work in atmospheric science, cancer research, and cybersecurity. With an annual economic impact of $530 million across the Commonwealth of Virginia, Hampton remains a leading engine of innovation and workforce development.

Founded in 1868, Hampton serves a diverse community of scholars from 44 states and 32 territories. The university is committed to academic excellence, global citizenship, and preparing students to lead with purpose and integrity. Learn more at www.hamptonu.edu

SOURCE Hampton University