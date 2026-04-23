From Participation to Power: Hampton University's Founding Day Giving Sparks a Philanthropic Shift

April 1 campaign more than doubles donor engagement and raises nearly $750,000 to advance scholarships, research, and institutional growth.

HAMPTON, Va., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampton University has achieved a historic milestone, raising $746,395 from 2,612 gifts during its annual Day of Giving on Founding Day, an extraordinary surge in both participation and philanthropic support that marks a defining moment in the University's Elevating Hampton Excellence strategic plan.

Dr. Marc Newman, Hampton University Chief Advancement Officer.

The results represent a 168% increase in total gifts and an 80% increase in dollars raised compared to 2025, when the University received 970 gifts totaling $414,807. Spanning a 48-hour period, contributions poured in from alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff, and friends across multiple giving platforms, departmental crowdfunding campaigns, and targeted outreach initiatives.

"This is more than a record-breaking moment; it is a strategic milestone," said the Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. "These results demonstrate what is possible when vision, discipline, and community align. Through Elevating Hampton Excellence, we are expanding access through scholarships, accelerating research, and enhancing the student experience. This momentum strengthens our foundation and positions Hampton for sustained growth and national impact."

The surge in participation—more than doubling the number of individual donors—signals a critical shift from transactional fundraising to a community-powered model of philanthropy, directly supporting Hampton's priorities of increasing access, strengthening academic excellence, and advancing its trajectory toward top-tier research distinction.

Regional and Generational Impact

The 2026 "Donation Heat Map" revealed a nationwide movement, with Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina leading the charge in total donors, underscoring Hampton's expanding regional and national influence.

Generational loyalty also took center stage, with the Class of 1996 claiming the top spot for generosity, contributing more than $46,868, followed closely by the Class of 1983 and the Class of 1986, a powerful reflection of sustained alumni commitment across decades.

Individual advocates played a critical role in this year's "Reach" and "Generosity" challenges. Peer-to-peer leaders such as Onyx 8 Class of 2011, Chris Malloy, and Dr. Julian Patrick Miller mobilized their networks, collectively driving hundreds of visitors and generating significant support through the University's digital giving platforms.

A Scalable Model for Growth

Under the leadership of fundraising strategist and Chief Advancement Officer Dr. Marc Newman, Hampton has implemented a modern, data-informed advancement strategy aligned with the goals of Elevating Hampton Excellence, one designed to expand engagement, strengthen donor pipelines, and scale philanthropic impact.

Newman describes the approach through the Hampton Giving Growth Formula:

Insight × Access × Engagement × Stewardship = Exponential Giving

"This is about building infrastructure for sustained excellence," said Dr. Newman. "When you align data intelligence with digital access and consistent stewardship, you create a system where participation fuels growth, and growth fuels institutional transformation."

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The campaign's success reflects a strategic investment in modern fundraising infrastructure, an essential pillar of Hampton's long-term vision.

Advanced tools such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge and Blue Ridge Data enhanced donor insights and engagement, while expanded digital outreach through GiveCampus Alma increased accessibility and participation. Strategic collaboration with EAB strengthened campaign execution and performance.

Equally important was the University's emphasis on distributed engagement, with active participation from the National Hampton Alumni Association, parent networks, and academic and administrative units, demonstrating a unified institutional commitment to advancement.

Building a Culture of Philanthropy

At the core of Elevating Hampton Excellence is a commitment to building a culture of philanthropy, one that supports long-term sustainability, institutional resilience, and continued growth.

"HBCU fundraising is not a resource problem; it's a systems and engagement opportunity," said Newman. "We are shifting from episodic fundraising to ecosystem building."

"This work strengthens a mindset across our community that giving is essential to Hampton's future," he added. "We are creating pathways for consistent engagement, informed by data and driven by relationships."

Through intentional outreach, consistent stewardship, and year-round engagement initiatives such as Coaches Caravan, Pirate Weekenders, and Lunch and Learn events, Hampton is reinforcing philanthropy as a shared responsibility, connecting alumni, parents, students, and partners to the University's long-term strategic priorities.

"Participation drives sustainability. Dollars follow engagement," Newman said.

ABOUT HAMPTON UNIVERSITY

Hampton University is a prestigious Carnegie R2-designated research institution recognized for pioneering work in atmospheric science, cancer research, and cybersecurity. With an annual economic impact of $530 million across the Commonwealth of Virginia, Hampton remains a leading engine of innovation and workforce development.

Founded in 1868, Hampton serves a diverse community of scholars from 44 states and 32 territories. The university is committed to academic excellence, global citizenship, and preparing students to lead with purpose and integrity. Learn more at www.hamptonu.edu

SOURCE Hampton University