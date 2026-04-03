"A Cheese Course" Named a Webby Award Nominee and Honoree in the 30th Annual Webby Awards

Fans can vote online to help the show win the internet's top honor

GREENWICH, Conn., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "A Cheese Course," the high-energy YouTube conversation show about cheese and culture, has been named a Nominee (Social Content Series: Food & Drink) and Honoree (General Creator: Food & Drink) at the 30th Annual Webby Awards.

Adam Moskowitz, Host of Webby Nominated A Cheese Course

Hosted by third-generation cheese importer Adam Jay Moskowitz and produced by Infinite Media, the media studio of O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), "A Cheese Course" pairs lively conversations with expertly curated cheese courses served by cheesemongers Tommy Amorim and Alex Armstrong. The series explores the craft, culture and stories behind great cheese, giving viewers the confidence to shop, taste and host like a professional. Episodes venture beyond cheese, featuring artists, entrepreneurs and tastemakers united by a love of good food and conversation, with guests including viral cheesemonger Madelyn Varela, Saveur Magazine editor in chief Kat Craddock and singer-songwriter Ron Pope.

As a Nominee, "A Cheese Course" is eligible to win The Webby Award, selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), and a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, fans can cast their votes at The Webby Awards' website.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Kim Kardashian's "Nude Selfies Till I Die," Prince's "Everything You Think is True," Steve Wilhite's "It's Pronounced 'Jif' not 'Gif'," NASA's "Houston We Have A Webby," and SZA's "The Internet Scares Me. Thanks."

"Nominees like 'A Cheese Course' are raising the bar for creativity and innovation on the Internet," said Nick Borenstein, general manager of The Webby Awards. "At the 30th Annual Webby Awards, this recognition feels especially meaningful. It's no small feat to stand out among nearly 13,000 entries, and this year's work reflects the energy, originality, and ambition shaping the Internet right now."

"Cheese saved my life, and it could save yours too," said Moskowitz. "For this passion project to be recognized by the Webby Awards alongside so many other incredible creators is humbling. We'd love the public's support in the People's Voice vote."

Nick Tawil, managing director at OSV, commented, "The moment we first met Adam, we knew he had something special. We're delighted he has received this recognition."

About Adam Jay Moskowitz

Born into a third-generation cheese-importing family, Moskowitz leads Larkin Cold Storage, a logistics hub for imported cheeses, and Columbia Cheese, where he sources European cheeses. He founded the Cheesemonger Invitational, an event that combines education, friendly competition and celebration of artisan cheese. Moskowitz has appeared on "Chopped" and "The Dr. Oz Show," been featured in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, and regularly appears on Epicurious' YouTube channel. His mission is simple: make great cheese accessible to everyone.

About Infinite Media

Infinite Media is OSV's media studio. It produces podcasts, newsletters and video series, supporting creators while they focus on what they do best.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, the Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps & Software, Social, Games, Podcasts, Creators, and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of internet industry experts including Joanne Jang (General Manager, OpenAI Labs), Tekedra Mawakana (Co-Chief Executive Officer, Waymo), Walton Goggins (Actor and Filmmaker), Kim Larson (Global Managing Director & Head of Creators, YouTube), Kinney Edwards (Global Head of Creative Lab, TikTok), Manuel "Manolo" Arroyo (EVP & Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Coca-Cola Company), Paris Hilton (Creator), Garry Tan (President & Chief Executive Officer, Y Combinator), and Paula Kerger (President & CEO, PBS), among others.

Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Meltwater, Patreon, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, Scalable, and The Society of Digital Agencies.

Find The Webby Awards Online



Website: webbyawards.com

Instagram: @thewebbyawards

LinkedIn: The Webby Awards

TikTok: @thewebbyawards

X: @TheWebbyAwards

YouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawards

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures