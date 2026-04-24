O'Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Scientist Decoding Biology's Hidden Communication System

Shiwei Mitchell-Wang awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to map the molecular role of complex carbohydrates in human health and disease



GREENWICH, Conn., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Shiwei Mitchell-Wang, a chemist and neuroscientist based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow Shiwei Mitchell-Wang

Mitchell-Wang will use the fellowship to develop precision tools to decode the complex carbohydrates that line the surface of cells and govern how cells communicate. He believes these carbohydrates represent a hidden layer of biology with profound implications for how we understand and treat conditions, including cancer and Alzheimer's disease. The tools to visualize them with molecular precision have not existed until now. Over the next 12 months, he plans to validate working prototypes and assemble a team to scale them into essential laboratory tools.

Mitchell-Wang is pursuing his Ph.D. at MIT, where he developed a technology that transforms standard microscopes into nanoimaging platforms by magnifying biological samples 20-fold. The method has since been adopted by laboratories in countries including the United States, China, Germany and Turkey. He also uncovered the first nanoscale organization of complex carbohydrates on cell surfaces, redefining their role in cell signaling. Beyond his research, Mitchell-Wang led a 25-member MIT graduate student team that advocated for modernizing the O-1A visa to better recognize young scientists and secured Congressional support for bridge programs connecting community college students to graduate education.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Shiwei is working on one of the most underexplored frontiers in biology. He's already proven he can build tools that change how researchers see the world, and we're excited to back his effort to decode this hidden layer of life."

"We advance science by seeing the invisible, and the O'Shaughnessy Fellowship backs individuals who dare to stare into the darkness," said Mitchell-Wang. "It's an honor to be supported by OSV, and I can't wait to set off on this journey to unveil biology's deepest secrets."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Mitchell-Wang is the fourth fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website .

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships remain open through April 30, 2026. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures