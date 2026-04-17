O'Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Editor Building a Home for Spanish-Language Writers

José Luis Sabau awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to build Perpetuo into the defining literary magazine of the Spanish-speaking world



GREENWICH, Conn., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to José Luis Sabau, a writer and editor based in Mexico City, Mexico.

2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow José Luis Sabau

Sabau will use the fellowship to expand Perpetuo, an online magazine that publishes creative writing and nonfiction from Spanish-speaking countries. Currently reaching more than 40,000 readers a month, Perpetuo has published more than 300 writers since its founding in 2025. Sabau's goal is to build the magazine into the authoritative literary voice of the Spanish-speaking world.

Sabau holds a bachelor's degree in political science and economics and a master's degree in Latin American studies, both from Stanford University. At 15, he founded a news outlet in his home state of Quintana Roo that grew to more than 200,000 followers. He is the author of two essay collections, "Los Constitucionalistas" and the forthcoming "A dónde van las golondrinas," and has published in Politico, El País and the Miami Herald. He previously received a grant from OSV to help launch Perpetuo.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "The Spanish-speaking world has produced some of the greatest writers in human history. José is determined to make sure the next generation of voices is discovered, published and read as widely as possible. We're honored to be backing him."

"This fellowship is a recognition of an entire language," said Sabau. "It supports the hundreds of writers we've thus far published and the thousands of readers we've thus far reached. Above all, it is the foundation to reach an even wider stage and to tell stories in Spanish that never had a podium."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Sabau is the third fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website .

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships remain open through April 30, 2026. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures