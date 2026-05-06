A CITY ON THE MOVE: Garland Unveils New Website Highlighting Growth and Investment Opportunity

GARLAND, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Economic Development has launched its newly redesigned website, GarlandEDP.com, introducing a modern platform reflecting the City's proactive, deal-oriented economic development strategy. The site emphasizes speed, clarity and collaboration for developers, investors and companies exploring opportunities in the 13th largest city in Texas.

The new website showcases Garland's evolution as a Dallas‑adjacent community that is reinvesting in key districts, leveraging strong infrastructure and partnering with businesses and developers to shape its next chapter.

"Garland is open for business, and this new website tells that story clearly," said Ayako Schuster, Garland Economic Development Director. "It highlights not only where we are today, but the tools, incentives and partnerships we bring to help projects succeed now and in the future."

A Better Experience for Developers and Decision-Makers

The new website serves as a centralized hub for information and tools that support faster, smarter decisions, including:

This streamlined experience reflects Garland's commitment to transparency, efficiency, and partnership.

A Digital Front Door to Garland's Next Chapter

The launch of the new website marks a major step in aligning Garland's message with its momentum — positioning the city as a competitive, connected and forward-thinking destination in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

"We're a mature city bordering Dallas, still growing and reinventing ourselves," said Schuster. "This website is an open invitation to developers, businesses and investors to explore what's possible in Garland."

To learn more, visit GarlandEDP.com.

Media Contacts:

Maureen Wiegert

Call or Text *214-929-4173

[email protected]

Ayako Schuster

Call 972-205-3818

[email protected]

SOURCE Garland Economic Development