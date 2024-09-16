A Classic Radio Drama Returns to Captivate a New Generation: "La Virgen Encadenada" Now Available as a Podcast on reVolver Podcasts

Bringing timeless drama to digital audio, reVolver Podcasts partners with Grupo Radio Centro to launch a modern adaptation of the beloved radionovela.

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, a leading force in digital audio content, is thrilled to announce the launch of "La Virgen Encadenada," a classic radionovela from Grupo Radio Centro, now reimagined for the podcast world. This dramatic tale of love, deception, and the clash of social classes promises to capture the hearts of a new generation of listeners.

"La Virgen Encadenada" follows the poignant journey of Soledad, a humble street singer whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets René Esquivel, an aristocratic young man masquerading as a talent agent. His motives are far from noble—he's trying to fulfill his deceased grandmother's last wish to prevent his greedy family from losing their inheritance. As Soledad and René's worlds collide, they must navigate love, prejudice, and class differences, showcasing the timeless struggle between tenderness and societal expectations. Starring renowned actors Gina Cabrera and Jorge Félix, this story is a compelling reminder of love's enduring power.

"We are excited to bring 'La Virgen Encadenada' to a new audience through the podcast medium," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "This collaboration with Grupo Radio Centro allows us to offer high-quality storytelling that blends tradition with innovation. It's an excellent opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of classic radionovelas in a format that meets today's listeners' evolving needs."

Grupo Radio Centro, a revered leader in Mexican radio broadcasting for over 75 years, continues its tradition of excellence with this unique venture into digital audio. The partnership with reVolver Podcasts highlights both companies' commitment to providing diverse, engaging, and high-quality content that resonates with audiences globally.

An important note by the producers as well as the audio platforms highlights that "La Virgen Encadenada" contains language and representations that may be considered inappropriate and stereotypical, which do not reflect the values of Grupo Radio Centro or reVolver Podcasts. Listener discretion is advised. The podcast series is now available on reVolver Podcasts, providing a fresh platform for fans to experience the drama, joy, and passion of classic Mexican storytelling. For more information about "La Virgen Encadenada" and other exciting content from reVolver Podcasts, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

Grupo Radio Centro is a renowned radio broadcasting company with a rich legacy spanning over 75 years. Committed to excellence and innovation, Grupo Radio Centro continues to be a driving force in the Mexican media landscape, delivering exceptional programming and entertainment to audiences across the nation. Listen or download now at La Virgen Encadenada.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com .

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events

