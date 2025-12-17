reVolver Podcasts and TV Azteca Unveil New Spanish Language Novela Podcast "Ángel Las Alas del Amor" Brings Passion, Intrigue, and the Supernatural to Audio Storytelling

A captivating new audio novela filled with betrayal, destiny, and forbidden love debuts exclusively on reVolver Podcasts

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Dallas based reVolver Podcasts announces the launch of Ángel Las Alas del Amor, a brand new Spanish language audio novela produced through the company's creative collaboration with TV Azteca. This sweeping romantic drama blends classic telenovela intensity with a modern audio experience designed to captivate listeners across the United States. Featuring an all star cast and cinematic sound design, the series brings audiences into a world where love meets the supernatural in unforgettable ways.

The story follows Don Abel, founder of the successful company Babel, who finds himself on his deathbed struggling with the legacy he will leave behind. In a twist worthy of the great telenovelas, the person he chooses is not a family member or trusted confidant but Ángel, a celestial being who unexpectedly arrives on Earth. Don Abel entrusts his life's work to this heavenly stranger, shattering the ambitions of Miranda, the story's imposing antagonist, who schemed with her lover Iván to seize control of the empire.

As Ángel carries out Don Abel's final wishes, he enters a human world filled with temptation and danger. Along the way he meets Celeste, a graceful young woman whose kindness and beauty awaken emotions he never expected to feel. Torn between his divine nature and the depth of his growing love, Ángel must navigate a path that challenges both destiny and desire. The result is a richly layered drama that echoes the best traditions of storytelling in Spanish language television, now reimagined through the intimacy and power of audio.

Directed by Oscar Bertea and Marin Saban, the novela showcases a celebrated ensemble including Adriana Louvier, Christian Sancho, Rafael Sánchez Navarro, Gabriela de la Garza, Erik Hayser, Jeannine Derbez, Francisco Barcala, Guillermo Iván, Juan Carlos Martín del Campo, and Marcela Ruiz. Their performances bring emotional depth, sophisticated tension, and irresistible charm to each episode, delivering a fresh serialized experience tailor made for today's on the go listeners.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, shared his excitement about the project. "Working with TV Azteca to bring this vibrant and imaginative novela to our platform has been a remarkable experience. Ángel Las Alas del Amor blends the heart, drama, and cultural richness that audiences love, and delivers it in a way that feels new, immersive, and deeply engaging. We are proud to help usher in the next generation of Spanish language storytelling."

With its dramatic twists, compelling characters, and the undeniable chemistry of its leads, Ángel Las Alas del Amor expands reVolver Podcasts' growing slate of premium original content for Hispanic audiences across the U.S. The release underscores the company's commitment to elevating culturally resonant narratives and bringing high quality scripted entertainment to the audio space.

Episodes of Ángel Las Alas del Amor will be available weekly on the reVolver Podcasts platform and major podcast destinations. The series invites fans of novelas, fantasy romance, and powerful human stories to listen, escape, and fall in love with a world where the extraordinary becomes real.

