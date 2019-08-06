A Classic Sandwich so Full of Flavor, You Can't Help but Sink Your Teeth into It

Tony Chachere's ® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, mixes and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts.

GRILLED SHRIMP PO' BOYS

INGREDIENTS

For the Sandwich:

1 Lb. Gulf Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined

2 French Bread Sub Rolls

½ Cup Tony Chachere's Seafood Marinade

1 Tbsp. Fresh Lemon Juice

Sliced Tomatoes

Butter Lettuce

Pickles (Optional)

For the Remoulade Sauce:

½ Cup Mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. Creole Mustard

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce

1 Tbsp. Prepared Horseradish

1Tsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

1 Tbsp. Fresh Lemon Juice

PREPARATION

Pour Tony's Seafood Marinade over the shrimp and let them marinate for 30 minutes. While the shrimp marinates, make the remoulade sauce by combining mayonnaise, Creole mustard, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and Lemon juice in a bowl and whisk until smooth and creamy. Preheat grill to medium-high heat, about 375°. Skewer the shrimp for easy grilling and then grill on each side for 2-3 minutes until shrimp just turn pink. Place French bread on the grill cut side down for 1-2 minutes until just charred slightly. Place a liberal amount of remoulade sauce on each side of the French bread and then layer tomatoes, lettuce and shrimp. Slice in half and serve immediately.

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

