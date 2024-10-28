A Claws for Celebration: Norway Lobster Bites Are Back at Long John Silver's®

For a limited time, catch this fan favorite at participating locations nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays just got tastier with the return of Long John Silver's Wild-Caught Norway Lobster Bites. Starting Oct. 28, set sail to Long John Silver's to find this fan-favorite item and more, available for a limited time at participating locations. From the tender, herby Norway Lobster Bites to a new sweet treat from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery®, we're serving up something for every sailor this season.

Lobster Bites are back at Long John Silver's. The fan-favorite is made with tender wild-caught Norway lobster tails, coated in a savory, buttery breading for a sweet, flavorful bite.

Capture this season's most prized treasure with an order of crispy Lobster Bites. Featuring tender pieces of wild-caught, Norway lobster tails, each bite is coated in a savory, buttery breading to create a sweet and flavorful meal that will delight your taste buds. We're offering several ways to catch Lobster Bites this season:

Add Lobster Bites to any meal with the Lobster Bites Tail Pack .

. Pair our batter-dipped, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock with the Lobster Bites and Fish Combo , featuring an order of Lobster Bites, one piece of hand-battered fish, one side, two hushpuppies, and a drink.

, featuring an order of Lobster Bites, one piece of hand-battered fish, one side, two hushpuppies, and a drink. Go bigger with the Lobster Bites and Fish Platter , featuring an order of Lobster Bites, two pieces of hand-battered fish, two sides and two hushpuppies.

, featuring an order of Lobster Bites, two pieces of hand-battered fish, two sides and two hushpuppies. Satisfy your crew with the Lobster Bites Family Feast, featuring an eight-piece meal of batter-dipped fish or chicken with two Lobster Bites Tail Packs, two family-sized sides, and hushpuppies galore!

Experience a sweet compliment to these savory flavors with the legendary Red Velvet Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. This delicious dessert features red velvet cake topped with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery's creamy, classic cheesecake, layered with rich cream cheese icing and topped with whipped cream. Make the holidays a little sweeter by adding a slice – or two – to your next Long John Silver's meal!

"We know the return of our fan-favorite Lobster Bites will make waves, and we're excited to offer multiple ways to enjoy them this season," said Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver's senior vice president of marketing and innovation. "Our Lobster Bites provide the perfect blend of sweet flavor with crispy texture, delivering great value on wild-caught Norway lobster at fast food prices."

Looking to share the convenience and quality of Long John Silver's with your favorite pirate? A Long John Silver's gift card is the perfect catch! Gift cards can be purchased online at ljsilvers.com or at your local Long John Silver's location.

Guests can catch these "delica-seas" by visiting their local Long John Silver's. Order ahead online at ljsilvers.com or use the Long John Silver's mobile app, available on iOS App Store and Google Play. Be sure to join the Seacret Society reward program for more great offers throughout the holidays!

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

SOURCE Long John Silver’s