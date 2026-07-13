A Clean Caffeine Alternative for the Open Road

Buzz Bomb's Coffee Mocha Is a Fast-Acting Energy Boost That Doesn't Leave People Heading for the Restroom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is a time for trips. Regardless of whether a person is headed to the airport or about to hit the open road, they need to manage a classic concern: bathroom breaks. For those who need a steady supply of caffeine to get through their travel adventures, Buzz Bomb offers a hassle-free energy alternative that is clean while also being kind to the bladder.

Tens of millions of Americans will travel over the summer of 2026. AAA reports that 72.2 million people are expected to move across America over the July 4th weekend alone. While individuals will be focused on getting to their own separate destinations, everyone will share one thing in common: managing restroom breaks.

It doesn't matter if a person is trying to get through airport security with minimal liquids or to the next rest stop on the highway before their bladder bursts. When people travel, they need to think ahead if they're going to be drinking as they go. Even so, many resort to coffee in copious quantities as a way to stay awake once they get through security or if they're pulling a late night drive. Buzz Bomb offers a clean alternative option that can help millions of Americans travel this summer with minimal bathroom breaks.

Buzz Bomb is an innovative, everyday energy brand that delivers 50 mg of fast-acting caffeine in the form of non-liquid, single-serve sachets. The caffeine comes from non-GMO sources, making it an convenient, rapid, and effective way to stay awake while traveling without drinking too many fluids in the process.

Easy under-the-tongue delivery means gives the digestive system gets a break, and the bladder doesn't end up working overtime to process an excessive amount of coffee or energy drink. The clean, sugar-free pick-me-up is also designed to follow that quick shot of energy with a slow burn that doesn't end in a crash.

"We developed Buzz Bomb as a way to make caffeine simpler and more convenient," said Buzz Bomb COO Grace Miller. "And if you feel like you still want that coffee experience, we even offer a Coffee Mocha flavor — along with Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Tropical options. The main thing is that you're getting something simple, fun, and it tastes amazing. They're the perfect option to keep you awake and on the move, whether you're trying to catch a connecting flight, get in an extra 50 miles on the road before you stop to sleep, or any other travel challenge you face this summer."

About Buzz Bomb

Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company LC is a fun, fast-growing energy brand created to give everyday caffeine users a cleaner, more convenient boost that doesn't come with a crash and keeps everyone smiling all day long. The brand's single-serving stick packs deliver 50 mg of tasty sugar-free, fast-acting, under-the-tongue caffeine sourced from non-GMO sources. It is designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, professionals, parents, social night owls, and anyone else looking for a quick, healthy hit of energy without compromising their health in the process. No water, sugar, or time required. Just open, pour under the tongue, and go. Learn more at buzzbombcaffeine.com.

Media Contact:

Grace Miller

[email protected]

801.362.7584

SOURCE Buzz Bomb