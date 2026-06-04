Buzz Bomb Emphasizes Sugar-Free, Easy-Access Energy To Keep Daily Energy Levels High

Clean, Healthy Energy Options Are in Demand. So Are Sugar-Free Ones. Buzz Bomb Answers Both Needs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are craving energy solutions that keep them upright and focused throughout the day. But many of the options on the market are filled with sugar. The energy drink industry is notorious for unhealthy ingredients and excessive amounts of sugar. Buzz Bomb offers an alternative option for that daily energy craving that is fast, easy, and meets the rising demand for sugar-free options.

According to a recently published analysis by Mordor Intelligence, the sugar-free food and beverage market is booming. It was already valued at $67.48 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to $107.94 billion in the next five years. The analysts attributed this relentless and growing interest in sugar-free options to "ongoing diabetes escalation, wider adoption of fiscal sugar controls, and continuous ingredient innovation."

This sugar-free focus is an issue for many traditional energy drink options. For example, one popular energy drink has 54 grams of added sugar (108% of the recommended daily value) in a single can. Sugar is literally the second ingredient after carbonated water. Even coffee isn't immune. While some people still take their java black, many opt for creamy, sugar-filled alternatives.

This is an area where Buzz Bomb is making a difference. The clean, everyday energy brand has created non-liquid single-serve sachets that deliver a punchy 50 mg of fast-acting caffeine sourced from organic, non-GMO coffee beans. Along with being hyper-convenient (they travel well and just need to be opened and poured under the tongue), Buzz Bomb's caffeine powder sticks are sugar-free and come in a variety of delectable flavors.

"We knew sugar-free had to be a factor when we developed our formula," said Buzz Bomb COO Grace Miller. "Whether it's the sugar crash of an energy drink or the stomach ache from a sugary pre-workout shake, people are tired of having to compromise on sugar and diet standards to access their energy. Buzz Bomb gives them a clean, simple way to get a pick-me-up that is delicious, natural, and hits fast."

The robust response that Miller and the Buzz Bomb team have had since launching the product in January is further proof that convenient, sugar-free energy solutions are what consumers want to have on hand in a world where the demand for no-sugar, high-energy options is only growing.

About Buzz Bomb

Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company LC is a fun, fast-growing energy brand created to give everyday caffeine users a cleaner, more convenient boost that doesn't come with a crash and keeps everyone smiling all day long. The brand's single-serving stick packs deliver 50 mg of tasty sugar-free, fast-acting, under-the-tongue caffeine sourced from organic, non-GMO coffee beans. It is designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, professionals, parents, social night owls, and anyone else looking for a quick, healthy hit of energy without compromising their health in the process. No water, sugar, or time required. Just open, pour under the tongue, and go. Learn more at buzzbombcaffeine.com.

Media Contact:

Grace Miller

[email protected]

801.362.7584

SOURCE Buzz Bomb