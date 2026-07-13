Buzz Bomb Is Boosting Energy (While Giving the Digestive System a Break)

The Innovative Energy Alternative Delivers a Fast Pick-Me-Up Without Upsetting the Stomach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee is a popular option, but drunk in excessive quantities or on an empty stomach, it can have some negative effects. Along with the inconvenience of frequent bathroom trips, coffee has been shown to strain the digestive system for a few different reasons. Buzz Bomb is offering an alternative that keeps energy levels up while giving the digestive system a break.

Northwestern Medicine recently shared tips around why coffee can upset the stomach. The medical site pointed to multiple concerns, including excessive acidity levels coming from two different sources. First, coffee itself contains natural acids that can irritate digestive systems. Its pH range is as high as 5.10, making it "mildly acidic," which is strong enough to irritate and nauseate someone over time or in the right contexts or quantities.

In addition, coffee stimulates stomach acid production, compounding the acidity present in the digestive system. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can further exacerbate the issue, as food can create an acidity "buffer," while its absence leaves the digestive system to manage the acidity on its own. While Northwestern's advice included basic things, like eating before drinking coffee or avoiding heavy creamers, the team at Buzz Bomb has created a caffeine alternative–with natural coffee flavor–that addresses the issue by avoiding the need for coffee to enter the digestive system in the first place.

Buzz Bomb's innovative sachets are a form of caffeine like never experienced before. Each non-liquid sachet contains 50 mg of caffeine sourced directly from non-GMO sources. They come in delicious flavors and go directly under the tongue for fast-acting absorption that gets into the bloodstream quickly.

While this gives a quick and clean energy boost, it has the added benefit of not requiring the need to drink a cup of coffee to get there. Each sachet is small, convenient, and the flavors make it a fast and fun way to get that pick-me-up while giving the stomach a break and avoiding irritating or upsetting the digestive system if it is sensitive or empty.

"Buzz Bomb was created to give people a simpler, more convenient way to access caffeine," said Buzz Bomb COO Grace Miller. "But it didn't take us long to realize that it was also a game changer for anyone with a sensitive stomach. Instead of relying on large energy drinks or complicated, hard-to-digest ingredient combinations, we've focused on delivering a controlled serving of caffeine in a format that fits easily into people's daily routines. It's a game changer for anyone in need of an energy boost before breakfast, during a post-lunch slump, or any other time a cup of coffee might feel like a bit too much to handle."

About Buzz Bomb

Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company LC is a fun, fast-growing energy brand created to give everyday caffeine users a cleaner, more convenient boost that doesn't come with a crash and keeps everyone smiling all day long. The brand's single-serving stick packs deliver 50 mg of tasty sugar-free, fast-acting, under-the-tongue caffeine sourced from non-GMO sources. It is designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, professionals, parents, social night owls, and anyone else looking for a quick, healthy hit of energy without compromising their health in the process. No water, sugar, or time required. Just open, pour under the tongue, and go. Learn more at buzzbombcaffeine.com.

Media Contact:

Grace Miller

[email protected]

801.362.7584

SOURCE Buzz Bomb