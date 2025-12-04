A Coalition of Unions and Community Groups Launch Signature Gathering Drive for the "Overpaid CEO Act"

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteers in IFPTE Local 21, SEIU Local 1021, SEIU Local 2015, and other organizations are kicking off a signature gathering drive on Saturday, December 6, to qualify the "Overpaid CEO Act" for the June 2026 ballot. A broad coalition of community groups, labor unions, and elected leaders are advancing this local measure to protect San Francisco's public hospitals, clinics, and in-home supportive services from the Trump Administration. According to city officials , President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" is estimated to take up to $400 million away from San Francisco's budget, with reduced funding for healthcare, nutrition, education, and the overall safety net.

"Trump's proposed cuts to Medicaid and other federal programs threaten to devastate our local budget and place enormous pressure on San Francisco's public hospitals and clinics," said Assemblymember Matt Haney. "San Franciscans will not sit back while Donald Trump attacks our most vulnerable neighbors."

What: Campaign kickoff with guest speakers and volunteer training.

When: Saturday, December 6th, 10am-2pm

Where: SEIU 1021 Union Hall, 350 Rhode Island St., Suite 100

Who: Speakers will include Assemblymember Matt Haney, Supervisor Chyanne Chen, union and community leaders.

Campaign volunteers say they're excited to take part in a movement that's fighting back against the Trump agenda:

"This is about ensuring a healthy future for our city. We're stepping up for our hospitals, our clinics, and for every San Franciscan whose coverage is at risk. The Overpaid CEO Act makes me hopeful for a way forward," said Jason Negron-Gonzales, an Emergency Room Registered Nurse at San Francisco General Hospital.

"Trump gave away massive corporate tax breaks and paid for it with the largest Medicaid cut in US history. The Overpaid CEO Act says you're not getting away with that in San Francisco. We're going to make the largest corporations pay their fair share of taxes so we can keep delivering the care our patients and recipients need," said Julie Fisher, an in-home support services (IHSS) caregiver.

In order to qualify, campaign volunteers need to collect signatures from 2% of registered voters, roughly 10,500 signatures. The campaign plans to be out in the streets every day talking to voters over the coming months.

BACKGROUND:

The Overpaid CEO Act would place a small surcharge on large corporations whose top executives earn more than 100 times the median salary of their workers. Only companies with over 1,000 employees and more than $1 billion in revenue; truly the largest corporations, would pay this surcharge. The measure would not raise any taxes on small businesses, homeowners, or working families and is projected to generate over $200 million annually for the City's General Fund to support mental health programs, public hospitals, and emergency response services.

The growing list of endorsements includes Assemblymember Matt Haney, Supervisor Connie Chan, Supervisor Myrna Melgar, Supervisor Jackie Fielder, Supervisor Shamann Walton, Supervisor Chyanne Chen, SEIU Local 2015, SEIU Local 1021, IFPTE Local 21, AFSCME 3299, Teamsters Joint Council 7, NUHW, UAW Region 6, SF Rising, Evolve CA, SOMCAN, Unite Here Local 2, AFT 2121, Teamsters Joint Council 7, Chinese Progressive Association, Indivisible SF, and San Francisco Building & Construction Trades Council.

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21