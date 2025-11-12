Solano County Employees Get Strike-Ready After Several Weeks of Stalled Contract Negotiations with County Administration

On November 13, hundreds of County workers who have signed a strike pledge, will learn what it means to strike and the laws that protect their right to strike.

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, November 13, Solano County employees and members of IFPTE Local 21, SEIU Local 1021, and IUOE Local 39 will attend Strike School. Organization around Strike School comes after months of stalled negotiations between Solano County employees and the County Administration. Workers have held several pickets and rallies to shed light on the unprecedented attacks on public services. Despite County workers addressing Supervisors to demand solutions, and sharing data and personal testimony about their strained working conditions and dated benefits on multiple occasions, there has been limited movement. Workers are forced to do more with less across all county departments.

Solano for All Union Coalition Logo

"Our members provide critical services to the residents of Solano County, whether it's supporting neglected children, making sure all families have good food on the table, or enrolling people on Medi-Cal," said Layla Gray, a Mental Health Clinical Supervisor for Solano County and IFPTE Local 21 member. "A fair contract helps maintain the staff we need to deliver these services. That's why we're preparing to strike if we have to."

"We are hemorrhaging staff to Contra Costa, Marin, and other comparable agencies," said Tazamisha Alexander, an SEIU 1021 member who works as an Eligibility Benefits Specialist with Solano County. "When we can't recruit and retain staff here in Solano, that directly impacts public services for our community. Solano County must bargain in good faith with us."

"As Solano County workers, we demand that County management show that they value workers' contributions to this community's well-being, safety, and future by fairly settling contracts," said Jeffrey Eichenberger, Stationary Engineer in Solano County and IUOE Local 39 bargaining team member.

What: Solano County Unions Strike School

When: Thursday, November 13, 5:30 pm

Where: 1000 Kentucky Street, Fairfield, CA 94533 (Fairfield Community Center)

Who: Solano County workers represented by IFPTE Local 21, SEIU 1021, and IUOE Local 39

Visuals: Union members in union t-shirts and apparel with signs and banners. Spokespeople will be available for interviews before Strike School presentations begin .

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21