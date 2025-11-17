San Francisco Labor Council Joins the Airbnb Boycott

SFLC unanimously passed a resolution to boycott Airbnb.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At their last meeting, the San Francisco Labor Council voted unanimously to join the coalition of organizations — including IFPTE Local 21— who are boycotting Airbnb over their tax avoidance, ties to Trump, and contribution to the housing crisis. While dozens of individual labor unions had joined the boycott previously, this marks a major growth in the size of the boycott's coalition. There are over 150 unions affiliated with the San Francisco Labor Council, representing more than 100,000 union members and their families.

"Airbnb collaborates with the Trump Administration, refuses to pay their fair share in taxes, and fuels San Francisco's high cost of living. Any one of these would be enough of a reason to boycott them," said Kim Tavaglione, SF Labor Council Executive Director. "This boycott means we're not going to support the broligarchs who are cutting our Medicaid, our MUNI lines, and our homes. Union members are going to start booking elsewhere."

Airbnb board member and billionaire co-founder Joe Gebbia is helping Donald Trump gut public services to give the richest Americans more tax cuts. Gebbia quickly took a role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in February of this year, which has laid off thousands of workers and cut vital social services relied upon by millions of Americans, including the Social Security system.

BACKGROUND:

Visit the coalition's website at boycott-airbnb.org . The site features a full explanation of the boycott's motivation and goals, as well as a page where supporters can pledge to "book elsewhere." The coalition has also launched a social media campaign to spread their message across San Francisco, especially to residents booking their travel for the holiday season.

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21