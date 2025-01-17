A Collaborative Education Effort at the 2025 New Jersey Education Expo

300+ attendees to connect with schools and educational programs

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the perfect time to think about education for the fall, with enrollment windows open around the state, families who are comparing K-12 education models will be able to learn about what is available during School Choice Week at New Jersey's flagship event. The New Jersey Education Expo will bring together public, private, and nontraditional education options under one roof to showcase different education options in The Garden State.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Somerset. This family-friendly event will also feature fun activities such as face painting, balloon artists, and complimentary food, creating an environment where families can enjoy themselves while exploring educational opportunities. By bringing communities together, the Expo ensures families have access to resources that will enable them to make the best decisions for their learner's educational futures.

"At the heart of our mission is the belief that every family should have the ability to shape their learner's educational journey. Through open dialogue and collaboration, we strive to bridge gaps across New Jersey, ensuring that those responsible for educational outcomes have the platform and influence to shape the future of learning in our state," said the NJ Coalition for Learners. "As we celebrate National School Choice Week on January 25th, we must also recognize that New Jersey lacks critical educational options. Families deserve better, and we are committed to advocating for a system where every student has access to the full spectrum of opportunities they need to succeed."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Somerset Hotel & Conference Center is located at 200 Atrium Drive, Somerset, NJ 08873. The event will take place in the East and West ballrooms.

