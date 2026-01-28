Tennessee parents take part in school choice events this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week began on Sunday in Tennessee and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Volunteer State, more than 650 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a school fair in Nashville.

Gov. Bill Lee is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Tennessee School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Tennessee kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Tennessee at: schoolchoiceweek.com/tennessee.

"After notable policy changes over the past several years, it is clear that the Volunteer State now sees parents as the experts when it comes to the right school for their child," said Shelby Doyle, Senior Vice President of Policy and National Partnerships at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation and a Tennessee mom.

"Every Tennessee child deserves an option that best fits their individual needs, and we're excited to partner with National School Choice Week and American Federation for Children to help make that possible," said Justin Owen, CEO of the Beacon Center of Tennessee.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

