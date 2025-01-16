A day as a walk-on actress

ZUNYI, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What it's like to be a walk-on? In Zunyi, Guizhou, a stage play called The Great Turning Point is performed almost daily, bringing to life the stories of fearless youths charging forward 90 years ago. Join China Daily reporter Peng Yixuan on a time-traveling adventure as a walk-on actress!

SOURCE China Daily