A day as a walk-on actress
News provided byChina Daily
Jan 16, 2025, 05:07 ET
ZUNYI, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What it's like to be a walk-on? In Zunyi, Guizhou, a stage play called The Great Turning Point is performed almost daily, bringing to life the stories of fearless youths charging forward 90 years ago. Join China Daily reporter Peng Yixuan on a time-traveling adventure as a walk-on actress!
SOURCE China Daily
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article