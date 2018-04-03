A Decade: Hedgeye Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary

"To say that I am grateful and humbled by my team's success over the past ten years would be an enormous understatement," said Keith McCullough, Founder and CEO of Hedgeye. "I am equally grateful to all of the people who supported us along the way. That said, we're just getting warmed up—our best days are ahead of us."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about 30% of all small businesses ever reach the 10-year mark. And while it's an accomplishment for any company to reach the 10-year milestone, it's particularly significant for Hedgeye. The investment research company was launched in 2008 during the global financial crisis when the finance industry was firing employees and closing their doors.

"We have assembled a world-class team here," said Hedgeye President Michael Blum. "While I've worked with some extremely smart and successful people over my career, this company and its employees are heads above the rest. It's a truly special place to work."

Over the course of a decade, Hedgeye has dramatically expanded the scope of its research offerings. This includes coverage of over a dozen U.S. equity sectors employing more than 40 research analysts. They cover the investing waterfront and regularly make headlines on specific long and short stock recommendations.

In recent years, the firm has moved aggressively into the financial media space via its state-of-the-art studio housed in its Stamford headquarters. HedgeyeTV regularly features insight and commentary from the firm's analysts as well as special market guests. Its flagship product is "The Macro Show" which is hosted weekday mornings at 9am ET by McCullough.

Notable HedgeyeTV guests include billionaire investor Mario Gabelli, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders and bestselling author Jim Rickards. Hedgeye even has a cartoonist who captures the market zeitgeist in his daily cartoon. His humorous work adorns the office walls and is celebrated by investors across the world.

"It would've been hard to believe that when we started the company with handful of people and an idea on white board, that we would end up where we are today. That's taken a lot of effort and sacrifice," said Hedgeye Director of Research Daryl Jones. "But what I'm most proud about is that we've continued to stick to our core ideals – transparency, accountability, and trust – and as a result, we have disrupted and revolutionized conventional Wall Street research."

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. Focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process, the firm combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

The Hedgeye team features some of the world's most highly regarded research analysts, with extensive buy-side experience, covering Macro, Financials, Energy, Healthcare, Retail, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure (GLL), Restaurants, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Internet & Media, Housing, Materials, Technology, Washington policy analysis, Legal Catalysts, Demography and Social Intelligence.

