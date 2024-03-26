Hedgeye's Online "Investing Summit" Returns as Investors Seek Guidance

STAMFORD, Conn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, the leading independent provider of investment research and online financial media, is hosting its 12th semiannual Hedgeye Investing Summit on April 9-11.

This free, 3-day, online event attracts tens of thousands of investors from around the globe and features nine actionable, deep dive conversations with some of the world's sharpest investors and strategists. It is hosted by Hedgeye's Founder and CEO Keith McCullough.

This summit features special guests like Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab; renowned short-seller Marc Cohodes who flagged the FTX/Sam Bankman Fried crypto scam ahead of time; and top commodities analyst Jeff Currie.

"Establishment financial media continues to fail investors—that's beyond obvious at this point," explains McCullough. "So, we decided to take matters into our own hands with the Investing Summit. We are in the business of opening people's eyes to a better way to protect and grow their precious capital."

Each conversation during the Hedgeye Investing Summit is available to watch live and on-demand. The discussions are approximately 45 minutes long and explore the key market and economic trends which will drive portfolio returns in the weeks and months ahead.

The event remains open to the investing public (email registration required).

You can register here.

"People who are paying attention understand what we're doing here," McCullough added. "They appreciate the opportunity to listen and learn from investors at the top of their game. That's why so many people tune into this event."

The full event schedule follows below.

TUESDAY APRIL 9

11am ET | Liz Ann Sonders

Chief Investment Strategist, Charles Schwab & Co.

12pm ET | Jim Bianco

President, Bianco Research

1pm ET | Matt Cole

CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Strive

WEDNESDAY APRIL 10

11am ET | Marc Cohodes

Veteran Short-Seller

12pm ET | Ryan Renteria

CEO Coach & Author of "Lead Without Burnout"

1pm ET | Dan Rasmussen

Founder & CIO, Verdad Advisers

THURSDAY APRIL 11

11am ET | MacKenzie Davis

Founder & Managing Partner, SailingStone Capital

12pm ET | Nancy Davis

Founder & CIO, Quadratic Capital Management

1pm ET | Josh Crumb and Jeff Currie

CEO, Abaxx Technologies

Director, Abaxx Technologies; Chief Strategy Officer of Energy Pathways, Carlyle

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. The Hedgeye research team features some of the world's most highly regarded analysts focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process. Hedgeye combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

SOURCE HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT