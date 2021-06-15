A Decade of Big Data Insights: LexisNexis Risk Solutions Celebrates 10-Year Open Source Anniversary of its HPCC Systems Platform

"Ten years is a long time, but it's dwarfed by the achievements of our HPCC Systems open source community." Tweet this

"Back in 2000, we were pushing the envelope on what could be done with the commercially available solutions at the time," said Flavio Villanustre, vice president, Technology and CISO, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The complexity of our processing requirements made existing solutions non-viable, so we invented, from the ground up, a data-intensive supercomputer which ultimately became the HPCC Systems platform."

Today, the open source HPCC Systems platform has adopted a number of standards and developed capabilities in a broad range of areas, including machine learning and analytics and an improved security model. The most recent 8.0 version release has made the platform fully capable of running on virtualized and containerized environments as its users drive their respective moves towards the public cloud.

"Ten years is a long time, but it's dwarfed by the achievements of our HPCC Systems open source community," said Villanustre. "It has been a wild ride but a worthwhile one and I personally look forward to our next milestone."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Discover HPCC Systems, an end-to-end data lake management solution. HPCC Systems is a mature platform that has been heavily used in commercial applications for almost two decades, predating the development of Hadoop. Created by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, an innovative pioneer in big data processing, and open source for a decade, HPCC Systems features a vibrant development community that continues to push the boundaries of big data.

This powerful, versatile platform makes it easier for developers to see the data they're working with and manipulate it as needed. Flexible information delivery makes it easier for your clients to query and find the data they need — and it runs analysis and queries faster than other platforms such as SQL or Hadoop.

