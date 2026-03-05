LexisNexis Risk Solutions to Expand Identity Verification Suite Within Epic Connection Hub

Integration provides configurable workflows to reduce risk and streamline secure access to patient portals

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics, announced today it is expanding its integration with Epic to offer additional identity verification capabilities in the Epic Connection Hub. Like the existing solutions (LexisNexis® InstantID® Q&A and LexisNexis® Instant Verify), the new suite of industry-leading identity verification solutions will seamlessly integrate with Epic MyChart, enhancing security and creating a more streamlined user experience.

With this integration, U.S. hospitals using Epic can easily implement a variety of identity verification solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions and choose which components they want to combine to meet their risk requirements. In turn, patients accessing their Epic MyChart are provided with a seamless, secure digital experience that helps ensure only successfully verified individuals are routed to their respective patient portal. Once launched, LexisNexis Risk Solutions will continue integrating products to the framework, with plans to include LexisNexis® IDVerse®, an AI‑powered identity verification solution that authenticates documents and biometrics to help detect deepfakes, forgeries and other fraud, supporting a dynamic end-to-end NIST IAL2-certified workflow.

"In an industry that remains a top target for cybercrime, striking a balance between user experience and security is critical," said Jonathan Shannon, AVP of healthcare strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We pride ourselves on offering identity verification solutions that provide a seamless experience and uphold strong security standards, enabling organizations to grant legitimate access with confidence. This integration is another step forward in instilling confidence and trust in healthcare organizations and patients alike."

The app, expected to be available to customers later this year, will provide customers with access to a robust portfolio of identity verification solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions including:

LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®: an AI-powered risk decision platform that helps organizations make more precise and automated risk decisions by analyzing user behavior, device characteristics and transaction patterns to distinguish between legitimate customers and potential fraudsters.

an AI-powered risk decision platform that helps organizations make more precise and automated risk decisions by analyzing user behavior, device characteristics and transaction patterns to distinguish between legitimate customers and potential fraudsters. LexisNexis® Instant Verify : an identity verification solution that validates self-provided personal identity information and professional credentials to help organizations confirm whether a user has provided valid identity information.

: an identity verification solution that validates self-provided personal identity information and professional credentials to help organizations confirm whether a user has provided valid identity information. LexisNexis® Flex ID : an identity verification solution that streamlines customer onboarding by delivering fast, data‑driven verification insights to reduce friction and lower abandonment rates.

: an identity verification solution that streamlines customer onboarding by delivering fast, data‑driven verification insights to reduce friction and lower abandonment rates. LexisNexis® Phone Finder : a phone‑to‑identity intelligence solution that evaluates the trustworthiness of associated phone numbers using advanced metadata and risk indicators.

: a phone‑to‑identity intelligence solution that evaluates the trustworthiness of associated phone numbers using advanced metadata and risk indicators. LexisNexis® One Time Password: an authentication solution that sends a unique, time‑sensitive passcode via text, voice or email to a device the user already has.

To learn more about the full suite of LexisNexis Risk Solutions identity verification solutions, visit https://risk.lexisnexis.com/healthcare/identity-verification.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions leverages the power of data, advanced analytics platforms and integrated AI solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

