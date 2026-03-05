Bonus Abuse Emerges as the Most Widespread Form of Online Gaming Fraud in North America

Fraudsters exploit promotional incentives and frictionless onboarding as gaming operators seek to balance player experience with security, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions survey

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today released the results of its first Fraud and Identity Industry Pulse: Online Gaming in North America report, an analysis of fraud trends impacting online casinos, sportsbooks and iGaming platforms across the region. The study, based on a survey of 993 online gaming industry decision makers, reveals that bonus abuse now ranks as the single most prevalent form of fraud in North America's gaming sector, cited by 78% of respondents as a top threat to their business.

Bonus abuse schemes, where fraudsters repeatedly exploit new-account bonuses using synthetic identities, stolen credentials and multiple accounts, are costing operators millions of dollars per year. Global contributory networks detected over 95,000 fraud events tied to a single abuse network, representing an exposure of up to $3.2 million.

Fraud is most concentrated at the beginning and end of the customer journey, specifically during account creation and withdrawals which accounts for roughly 60% of total fraud exposure. While direct financial losses remain the most visible consequence, operators also report rising compliance costs, customer churn and brand damage as key areas of impact.

"Bonus abuse has become the gaming industry's version of first-party fraud," said Sean Britt, senior director, global gaming markets, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "It's organized, repeatable and difficult to detect without multi-layered intelligence. As gaming operators compete for players through incentives and faster onboarding, they must also strengthen their defenses at the point of entry."

Despite mounting threats, the report finds that North American gaming professionals remain focused on frictionless user experiences. Eighty one percent (81%) of respondents said even moderate onboarding friction can drive customers to competitors, prompting increased investment in automated KYC processes and real-time fraud detection tools.

The study also reveals that data collaboration is an underused yet powerful defense: Only one in five operators currently share fraud intelligence, though those that do report faster detection, fewer false positives and improved customer trust.

As online gaming operators continue to navigate the dual pressures of delivering seamless player experiences while combating increasingly sophisticated fraud networks, the industry's path forward will depend on smarter, more collaborative defenses. The findings from the report make clear that bonus abuse is not just a financial risk but a structural challenge that demands coordinated action, advanced intelligence and a renewed focus on trust.

Methodology: LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Fraud and Identity Industry Pulse: Online Gaming in North America study conducted a survey in collaboration with SIS Competitive Gaming of 993 decision-makers across the online gaming industry, including fraud and identity professionals responsible for customer security, ID verification and compliance. The study provides organizations with data and analysis to understand the challenges and preferred mitigation strategies of fraud and identity professionals in the region.

