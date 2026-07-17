A Decade of Client-first Service in Music, Sports and Entertainment at First Horizon Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") today announced the upcoming 10th anniversary of its Music, Sports and Entertainment Group. Founded in 2016 by Music Finance leader Andrew Kintz in Nashville and joined in 2020 by Miami-based Alex Hernandez, the specialty division has expanded to a collaborative team of more than 20 industry experts, strategically located in Miami, Atlanta and its Nashville headquarters, serving clients coast to coast.

Pictured (L-R): Ben James, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Music, Sports and Entertainment Group for First Horizon Bank; Andrew Kintz, Executive Vice President, Music, Sports and Entertainment Group for First Horizon Bank; Bryan Bolton, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Music, Sports and Entertainment Group for First Horizon Bank. Photo: Courtesy of First Horizon Bank

The current leadership team comprises three industry veterans dedicated to supporting Music, Sports and Entertainment companies and individuals, with a blend of deep experience and full-service capabilities guided by Nashville-based executive Kintz. His leadership and client-first approach continue to drive the group's exposure and momentum with owners and decision makers at the industry's largest and most respected firms.

Based in Nashville, Managing Director Bryan Bolton brings more than 20 years of music banking experience. He joined First Horizon in August 2016 to assist Kintz in expanding the Music Industry Group. Now marking its 10th anniversary, the group has grown into a specialty platform delivering consistent year-over-year growth. In 2024, Bolton was promoted to Managing Director of the music vertical. He remains focused on strengthening long-standing client relationships, pairing capital with counsel and helping clients plan with confidence.

Managing Director Ben James is based in Atlanta and leads the group's Atlanta and Coral Gables offices. With more than 24 years of banking experience, most spent serving music, sports and entertainment, he brings a client-focused mindset and practical expertise. He and his associates work with corporate and private banking clients, leveraging the group's specialty platform and First Horizon's full suite of capabilities to deliver tailored solutions and responsive service.

"Decades in this space have taught us relationships drive outcomes. With our combined leadership experience, we deliver tailored strategies and responsive service so our clients can focus on what they do best," said Andrew Kintz, EVP of Music, Sports and Entertainment for First Horizon. "Bryan Bolton and Ben James have brought strong leadership to our team, and we are proud of our accomplishments of the past decade and the role our group plays in the expansion strategy of First Horizon."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank