Catherine Wood Promoted to Head of Commercial Banking Strategy for First Horizon Bank

RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") announced today that Catherine Wood has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking Strategy. Wood has served as a Raleigh-based banking leader for more than 15 years. In her new role she will lead the corporate multi-year strategy to drive growth and a differentiated client experience with a focus on identifying high‑impact AI and technology opportunities across commercial onboarding, origination, underwriting and servicing. Her responsibilities will include oversight of the commercial client experience, portfolio management and SBA lending.

Catherine Wood - Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking Strategy, First Horizon Bank

"Catherine has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, deep industry knowledge and a talent for building long-term relationships that strengthen our commercial banking franchise," said Samuel Erwin, Director of Regional Banking for First Horizon Bank. "Her promotion to lead Commercial Strategy is a well-deserved recognition of her impact. I'm confident she'll continue to drive growth while delivering exceptional service for our clients and communities."

Wood is an industry veteran who has held several leadership positions within First Horizon Bank, most recently as Head of Commercial Portfolio Management where she led multiple strategic initiatives. Prior to that, she led a team of commercial and corporate portfolio managers and credit analysts across North Carolina and Virginia and was the Credit Administration Manager for TrustAtlantic Bank, prior to its acquisition by First Horizon Bank in 2015.

Dedication to the community continues to be a priority for Wood. She developed a financial literacy program for children ages 5-12 at The Daniel Center for Math and Science in Raleigh and previously served as President of the Board of Directors of Meals on Wheels of Wake County.

About First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank