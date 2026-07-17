First Horizon Bank and United Way of Southeast Louisiana Announce Meghan Donelon is Appointed Executive Committee Board Chair

NEW ORLEANS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") and United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) today announced that Meghan Donelon, Commercial Banking Group Manager at First Horizon Bank, has been appointed the new Executive Committee Board Chair for UWSELA.

Meghan Donelon - Commercial Banking Group Manager, First Horizon Bank; Executive Committee Board Chair for United Way of Southeast Louisiana.

As a lifelong New Orleanian, Donelon brings nearly two decades of banking experience and a long-standing commitment to community leadership to this board chair position. This complements her role as Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Group Manager for First Horizon Bank in New Orleans.

Donelon demonstrates a deep dedication to community involvement that includes leadership roles with GNO, Inc., the Academy of the Sacred Heart and the New Orleans Museum of Art, where she serves as Treasurer of the Board of Trustees. She also serves on the Executive Committee of the Allstate Sugar Bowl and is a member of the Jefferson Business Council. Donelon has been recognized as a Biz New Orleans Biz 500 honoree and a New Orleans CityBusiness Power 50 recipient.

"Southeast Louisiana is home, and I am honored to serve an organization that has such a profound impact on the lives of our neighbors. I look forward to partnering with the board, staff, volunteers and supporters to advance United Way's mission and strengthen the communities we are privileged to serve," said Meghan Donelon, incoming Board Chair of United Way of Southeast Louisiana and Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Group Manager at First Horizon Bank.

"Meghan is a collaborative leader who understands that lasting change begins when people come together around a shared purpose," said Michael Williamson, President and CEO of United Way of Southeast Louisiana. "She has a deep commitment to serving our community and a clear vision for creating opportunities that help every family thrive. As chair of the board of directors, Meghan will help strengthen the partnerships that drive meaningful, lasting impact across Southeast Louisiana. Her leadership, experience and passion for service make her the right person to help guide United Way into our next chapter, and I look forward to working alongside her as we continue mobilizing our community to action so all can thrive."

As the Chief Volunteer Officer of United Way of Southeast Louisiana, the Board Chair provides strategic leadership and governance for the organization in partnership with the President and CEO and the Board of Trustees. The Chair presides over meetings of the Board of Trustees and the Executive Committee, helping to guide the organization's mission, vision, and long-term strategic direction.

In addition to leading the Board, the Chair serves as an ex-officio, non-voting member of all standing committees, fostering collaboration and alignment across the organization's governance structure. The Chair is also responsible for appointing the leaders of all Board and standing committees, subject to the approval of the Board of Trustees, ensuring strong volunteer leadership and effective oversight throughout the organization.

As the organization's highest-ranking volunteer leader, the Board Chair serves as an ambassador for United Way of Southeast Louisiana, championing its Bold Goal of helping 100,000 ALICE individuals and families move onto a Pathway to Prosperity by 2035 while strengthening partnerships that improve lives across the seven-parish region.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana

For over 100 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and making a lasting difference. We fight to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes, and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes. We have a bold vision of equitable communities where all individuals are healthy, educated, and financially stable – and we have a plan. United Way of Southeast Louisiana's Blueprint for Prosperity guides all strategic investments in programs, initiatives, collaborations, volunteerism, and advocacy aimed at tackling poverty. For more information, please visit UnitedWaySELA.org. Find us on social: @UnitedWaySELA.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank