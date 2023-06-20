A Decade of Excellence: XCMG Machinery Ranks Highest Among All Chinese Construction Machinery Companies on World Brand Lab's 2023 List of China's Top 500 Most Valuable Brands for 10 Consecutive Years

XCMG Machinery

20 Jun, 2023

Industrial Internet Platform XCMG HANYUN Ranks 425th with Brand Value of 15.026 Billion Yuan

XUZHOU, China, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE000425) has ranked highest among all Chinese construction machinery companies on World Brand Lab's 2023 list of China's Top 500 Most Valuable Brands released on June 15 in Beijing, consolidating its No. 1 position for 10 years in a row. 

With a brand value of 113.619 billion yuan (USD 15.836 billion), which was examined based on financial data, brand strength, and consumer behavior, XCMG is the most valuable brand in the Chinese construction machinery industry, taking 63rd, a leading position in innovation, quality, brand value, and social responsibility. 

"We will continue to increase the international investment and localization operation, accelerate the research and development of products adapted to the local market, strengthen the automation level of supply chain collaboration, accelerate the response speed of overseas service and spare parts, accelerate the pace of internationalization, continue to maintain high growth in the international business, and let XCMG Machinery continue to create value for global customers," said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG. 

Elie Ofek, an Israeli-American economist at Harvard Business School, noted that AI and digital transformation are opening up novel and significant prospects for rebranding. 

XCMG HANYUN ("HANYUN"), the industrial internet platform developed by XCMG, leverages industrial big data, changing the paradigm of production, service, and business model to empower the digital transformation of each industry as a reliable partner for 70,000 users from 80 industries across 80 countries and regions.  

HANYUN provides professional consulting, design, development, manufacturing, implementation, and operation products and services relating to industrial internet and integrated intelligent manufacturing solutions. It received CMMI Level 5 certification early this year. 

Recently, HANYUN launched the HANYUN OS platform at the 2023 Industrial Internet Conference, which empowers global users with integrated digital capabilities with six core technologies – embedded edge computing, production process simulation, big data mining, low-code technology, digital twin, and AI, as well as upgrade of the three key platforms – HANYUN Industrial Internet, HANYU Digital Thread, and HANYUN Digital Twin. 

"Internationalization, digitalization and greening are the paths to innovation and high-quality development at XCMG, and we will continue to provide sustainable and trustworthy solutions for our global customers," said Yang. 

For more information about XCMG, please visit http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/.

