Internova Index Finds Leisure Travel Demand Set to Surge Into 2026

New consumer survey from Internova Travel Group shows Americans plan to travel more, rely more on advisors and spend more on luxury and wellness experiences

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisure travel across all sectors remained strong in 2025, a trend that should carry over into 2026, accompanied by increased demand for the services of travel advisors, according to the 2025 edition of the Internova Index: North American Traveler Insights, released today by Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies.

Despite concerns surrounding tariffs and other political and economic events, Americans were on the move this year, with the average traveler taking 6.4 trips. Looking ahead, 27 percent of respondents surveyed for the report expect to travel more for leisure in 2026, and 62 percent expect to use a travel advisor in planning and booking most of their trips.

"Based on our research, we're optimistic about the outlook for leisure travel in 2026," said Henry Gilroy, Executive Vice President, Strategy, for Internova. "We find that increased demand is consistent among all sectors, although it's particularly strong among luxury and ultra luxury travelers. Consumers are eager for the relaxation, experiences and human connection that travel offers and want to take advantage of the expertise that our travel advisors provide."

Other 2025 Internova Index findings include:

While consumers are still most interested in traditional cruises, one-third of respondents expressed interest in luxury yachts and expedition cruises, while younger travelers are interested in shorter voyages of less than five days.

Demand for group tours remains strongest for travelers over age 55, but younger travelers are showing some interest in private tours.

Luxury travelers are increasingly looking for wellness trips that focus on healthy eating and spa retreats.

Across air and hotels, prices have increased toward the higher end of the luxury market but decreased toward the lower end.

The price of cruises has continued to increase, especially for expedition cruises.

Expertise on destinations and activities continues to be the primary reason for booking with a travel advisor, especially for long-haul and lengthier vacations. Seventy percent of respondents said they used an advisor for their most recent international trip. Consumers are also increasingly turning to advisors for their knowledge of clients' travel preferences as well as the support they provide in the case of unexpected events during a trip.

While they rate destination expertise as most important, luxury travelers are also more likely to use advisors for their ability to deal with complex travel arrangements, particularly visas, as well as the time-saving benefit.

The 2025 Internova Index: North American Traveler Insights leveraged proprietary data on millions of travel bookings by North American residents and a survey of 4,000 North American travelers across all ages and wealth groups. The report was compiled by Internova Analytics and Consulting, a group within Internova Travel Group that combines unique data sources, knowledgeable internal expertise and an experienced project delivery team to provide supplier partners, destinations and agencies with relevant insights on the travel industry. Through bespoke engagements, Internova Analytics and Consulting helps participants in the travel industry adapt to new trends and address their most pressing challenges.

For the full report or for more information on Internova Analytics and Consulting, please visit www.internova.com/research.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the world's largest travel services companies and a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted brand, bringing together a portfolio of leading brands that deliver high-touch, personalized travel expertise to leisure, corporate and entertainment clients. Through its distinctive divisions, Internova manages leisure, business and franchise operations and represents more than 100,000 travel advisors across 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

