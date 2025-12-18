A Decade of Growth: Celebrating 10 Years Since Public Listing and Looking Ahead

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia, today marks the 10th anniversary of its public listing with a letter to Shareholders.

Dear Shareholders & Colleagues:

Today, 2025/12/18, is the 10th anniversary of the Company's listing on the NYSE. I would like to take this opportunity to say Thank You! Your trust and support mean a great deal to me and the management team who have been trying so hard. Having overcome some great challenges in the past ten years and in particular the past five years including COVID and economic downturn, I feel very bullish about where we are heading as a company.

We will continue to try and do a very good job in the domestic loan facilitation market, and also keep innovating as you have recently witnessed in the Internet insurance space. These "traditional" businesses provide solid growth and nice cash flow to fuel our future expansion.

Our Going Global effort is strategically significant. The Company's international business is growing much faster than in domestic China, and we intend to go way beyond just doing loan facilitation and other traditional financial services like insurance. Earlier this year, we announced our plans to enter into blockchain finance, which in my view is FinTech 2.0, the future of financial services. Of course, we will stick to the highest compliance standard and do crypto business only in those allowed countries and markets.

AI is a huge thing for us, both domestically and outside of mainland China. We have mastered the technology of AI Agent and are exploring ways to best utilize it. It's not just a tool to save us some money; it is bringing unmatched customer experiences in ways we could not imagine three years ago.

I thought for a moment about having AI help me write this note, but I think you want something directly from me, and here it is. Thank you, again, for being with me along the eventful journey and trusting me and the management team. I certainly hope the coming 10 years will be so much better, and we are trying our best to make that happen.

Best regards,

Ning Tang

CEO of Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and next-generation financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia. Leveraging advanced AI and emerging technologies, the Company enhances customer experience, improves operational efficiency, and expands financial inclusion. With continued breakthroughs in AI and digital finance, Yiren Digital is building the foundation to become a global leader in AI-powered and blockchain-enabled financial technology. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

